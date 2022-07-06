Doubts emerge over Tyson Fury’s ability to appear on American wrestling channel due to US travel ban

There may be problems for Fury who was denied entry into the United States due to his links to Irish criminal kingpin Daniel Kinahan ahead of the event

There are doubts over Tyson's ability to appear on US TV ahead of wrestling challenge — © REUTERS

Doubts have emerged over Tyson Fury’s ability to appear on the American wrestling channel WWE TV in the US due to the travel ban that he was hit with recently.

It had been reported on Tuesday that Tyson Fury and the WWE were in talks regarding a possible match for Fury at Clash At The Castle in September.

The professional wrestling live event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 3 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

While he will be free to travel to Wales if the deal goes ahead, there may be problems for Fury who was denied entry into the United States due to his links to Irish criminal kingpin Daniel Kinahan ahead of the event.

In the run-up to Clash At The Castle, RAW will be held in US or Canadian venues which could pose a problem for Fury.

The ‘Gypsy King’ made headlines recently when he was refused entry into the United States as a result of the sanctions against the Kinahan Organised Crime Group.

His brother Tommy Fury was also stopped from travelling to the US for a press conference with social media star Jake Paul ahead of their rescheduled grudge match at Madison Square Garden.

Tommy’s dad John previously admitted he and other members of Tommy’s team were banned from entering the US due to Tyson’s links to mob boss Kinahan.

While none of the Furys have any association with crime, the travel bans are now said to potentially jeopardise the career of both fighters.

Over 600 people, including the world heavyweight champion, are banned from entering the US at present because of their direct association with drug boss Kinahan.

The Gypsy King (33) made his wrestling debut back in 2019 when he faced Braun Strowman at the pay-per-view event Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

He then returned to boxing four months later and stopped Deontay Wilder to claim the WBC heavyweight title.

Fury would go on to beat Wilder again in October 2021, before defending his belt for a second time in April as he brutally knocked out Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium.

After the win over Whyte, Fury reiterated his claims before the bout that he was retiring from boxing.

According to GiveMeSport, the world heavyweight champion's next in-ring action will take place in the WWE.

The event in Cardiff is the WWE's first UK stadium show in 30 years.

While there are no concrete plans to bring Fury back the undefeated boxer has exchanged trash talk with WWE superstar Drew McIntyre in the past.