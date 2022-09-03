‘Disabled’ man miraculously starts walking after sniffer dog finds €1.3m of coke in his wheelchair

The passenger, who had asked airport workers to help guide the wheelchair, got up and walked unaided before being taken into custody

The wheelchair after cops sized the drugs

A man got up and started walking after a sniffer dog in Milan airport tipped police off to cocaine worth more than €1.3million hidden inside his wheelchair.

The dog was checking passengers and their luggage after a flight from the Dominican Republic had arrived at Malpensa airport.

The canine unit was on patrol at the airport checking arriving passengers and their luggage as it is a commonly used drug smuggling route.

The dog alerted officers to the passenger, a Spaniard, but they found nothing inside this luggage.

However, they then discovered the drugs by cutting open the leather upholstery on the motorised wheelchair.

The passenger, who had asked airport workers to help guide the wheelchair, got up and walked unaided before being taken into custody, police said.

The 11 packets of cocaine weighed 13.35kg and could have made 27,000 individual doses worth £1.37 million.