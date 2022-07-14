Delia Owens: Author of Where The Crawdads Sing wanted as witness to 1996 murder

The film adaptation of the best selling novel is set to hit the big screen on July 19th.

The author of the best-selling novel Where The Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, is wanted for questioning as a witness with a 1996 murder.

The 73-year-old Zoologist and Conservationist was featured in a 1996 ABC documentary ‘Deadly Game: The Mark and Delia Owens Story’ about elephant poaching.

Filming took place in North Luangwa, Zambia, where Delia and her husband Mark had lived since 1974.

Due to a spike in poachers targeting elephants during the late 70s and early 80s, some countries, including Kenya, adopted a shoot-to-kill policy for poachers.

Where The Crawdads Sing (2018)

Zambia however had no such official policy despite being heavily affected by ivory poaching.

According to journalist Jeffery Goldberg, during filming documentary makers captured footage as a man, only identified as an alleged trespasser, was shot and killed.

Footage which made the final cut showed the man being shot three times while lying collapsed on the ground after having already been shot down.

The person who fired the shots was not identified in the film.

Owens, her ex-husband Mark and Mark’s son Christopher are all wanted for questioning by Zambian authorities.

In an interview with New Yorker Magazine in 2010, the documentary cameraman Chris Everson accused then 25-year-old Christopher Owens of being the one to fire the final shots that killed the man.

“I don’t know what was going on in Chris’s mind. He had a rush of blood to the head. I don’t know why he shot him in the first place. I don’t,” Everson said.

He explained that the cameras began to roll after Owens fired the first shot, with another man firing a second shot before Owens fired three final shots.

“I should never have allowed it to happen,” Everson continued.

When asked why the documentary did not identify the shooter, he said he did not know.

A murder probe was sparked after Zambian officials saw a tape of the documentary.

However, the documentary crew and the Owens family had long left the country.

Biemba Musole, the Zambian detective in charge of the investigation said it was concluded that Mark Owens, with the help of a scout, “placed the victim’s body in a cargo net, attached it to his helicopter, and then dropped it into a nearby lagoon.”

Lillian Shawa-Siyuni, the country’s Director of Public Prosecutions told The Atlantic: “There is no statute of limitations on murder in Zambia.”

“They are all wanted for questioning in this case, including Delia Owens.”

There is currently no extradition agreement in place between the United States and Zambia, which will make it harder for authorities to prosecute.

Daisy Edgar Jones plays Kya

The killing has made headlines around the world as the film adaptation of Owens’ first novel Where The Crawdads Sing is set to be released in cinemas later this week.

The story follows ‘Marsh Girl’ Kya (Daisy Edgar Jones), a six-year-old girl who watches as her family is abandoned by her mother. Soon, all of her siblings leave due to her father’s violent nature.

Eventually, he vanishes too, leaving the young girl to live alone in an isolated marsh in North Carolina.

Alienated from the townspeople as she grows up, Kya befriends Tate (Taylor John Smith) who teaches her how to read and write.

The story picks up years later when Kya turns 19 and begins a romance with Chase Andrews (Harris Dickinson).

Drawn to the two young men, Kya’s world opens up but when one of them turns up murdered, she is the main suspect.

As the case unfolds, the truth about what really happened becomes more unclear.

Directed by Olivia Newman the film also stars Harris Dickinson, Michael Hyatt, Sterling Macer, Jr. and David Strathairn.

The book, which has sold more than 12 million copies, was adapted for the big screen by Reese Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine and is set to hit the big screen on July 19th.