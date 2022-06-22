'Dapper Don' Christy Kinahan’s drug lord pal detained in Holland after extradition

During the 90s, Robert Mink Kok struck up a close working relationship with Christy Kinahan Snr when they were both based in Amsterdam

The veteran criminal and Kinahan associate, Robert Mink Kok, has been imprisoned in the Netherlands following his extradition from the Lebanon.

The well-known Amsterdam drug lord (60) and his 41-year-old son-in-law were both arrested in March for allegedly arranging shipments of cocaine from South America.

A Dutch court announced on Tuesday afternoon that Kok and his co-defendant had been detained after their extradition from Lebanon and arrival in the Netherlands last Saturday.

The order of the examining magistrate of the Rotterdam court means that they will be detained for 14 days, after which a public prosecutor will have to decide whether they will remain in detention longer.

Kok and his fellow Dutchman, a man named as Najim Z, are suspected of large-scale international drug trafficking, according to the Public Prosecution Service.

An investigation by national police suspects them of involvement in cocaine transport of hundreds of kilograms from South America to the Netherlands.

According to the Public Prosecution Service, the trail led to the suspects through intercepted PGP (Pretty Good Privacy) messages.

This crypto communication service was hacked by the investigative services at the beginning of 2021. An analysis of the intercepted messages provided insight into Kok's role in the import of 370 kilos of cocaine into Antwerp in 2020, according to the Public Prosecution Service.

However, Kok had apparently lost track of the shipment and was in the Lebanon to find out where the drugs had gone.

The shipment was eventually seized in a supermarket in Germany in October 2020.

In June we revealed how a massive arsenal of weapons including rocket launchers was discovered following the arrest of Mink Kok in Beirut.

The news site, Het Parool, claimed the weapons discovery was not made public because the Lebanon and the Netherlands were in talks about how to prosecute the pair for the weapons.

Kok is a convicted drug trafficker and gun runner and is one of the most infamous gangland criminals in Dutch history.

Christy ‘Dapper Don’ Kinahan Snr

During the 90s, he struck up a close working relationship with Christy Kinahan Snr when they were both based in Amsterdam.

It is believed the pair worked together to import millions of euro worth of cocaine and ecstasy into Ireland and the UK.

The Dutch gangster has close ties with two Lebanese brothers who are involved in international arms dealing and drug trafficking - and who were also associated with the Kinahan cartel.

In 2011, Kok's trafficking business was thrown into turmoil after he was jailed in the Lebanon after being caught with 53kgs of cocaine by police.

During his time behind bars, the Kinahans continued to do business with Kok's associates who were then based in Marbella.

In March, Kok and his 41-year-old son-in-law were both arrested at the request of the Dutch authorities, following an extensive investigation which analysed crypto communications.

Kok's relative is a suspected member of gangster Ridoun Taghi’s criminal network.

Taghi is himself a named member of a so-called international “super cartel” of which mobster Daniel Kinahan is alleged to be a part of.

Taghi, who is facing accusations relating to six gangland murders in the Netherlands as well as drugs trafficking charges, is the alleged leader of the notorious Mocro Maffia.

Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) documents sent to Dutch police identified Raffialie Imperiale, Taghi, Bosnian criminal Edin Gačanin, Richard 'El Rico' Riquelme Vega and Daniel Kinahan as the heads of the so-called ‘super drug cartel'.

According to the DEA, Imperiale, Taghi and Edin Gačanin also attended Kinahan’s wedding at the plush Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai in 2017