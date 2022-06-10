Dangerous driver in more trouble after calling judge who jailed him an 'absolute helmet' 

'The defendant has recognised that he has a lot of growing up to do'

A dangerous driver who pleading guilty to a string of driving offences is facing more prison time after calling the judge who jailed him an “absolute helmet” .

Levi Cull was not impressed when he was jailed for more than a year at Bolton Crown Court and couldn’t help letting let the judge know his thoughts.

Cull (25) had pleaded guilty to a string of offences after crashing a Mercedes in Bolton but is now in more trouble for his outburst.

Cull was sentenced to 14 months imprisonment during a hearing at Bolton Crown Court on Tuesday.

Prosecution barrister Harriet Lavin told the court that Cull was spotted by a police officer at around 2.30pm on March 21 of this year.

He "attempted to duck his head" before turning down a side street away from police, the Manchester Evening News reports.

During a short chase, Cull drove 60mph on the wrong side of the road, ran a red light and drove across a busy junction without stopping.

Cull crashed on Gibbon Street and sent the other vehicle into a parked car.

The Mercedes being driven by Cull then struck a fence, another car, flipped and eventually landed on its roof.

Cull, who had 10 convictions for 26 offences, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

He was defended in court by Nick Ross who said: "The defendant has recognised that he has a lot of growing up to do. He holds his hands up."

Mr Ross added that the vehicle was not stolen and there were no "serious injuries" to anyone despite the "dramatic" crash.

The Honorary Recorder of Bolton Judge Martin Walsh jailed Cull for 14 months and banned him from driving for three years.

After the sentence was passed, Cull, who appeared in court via a video link, said: "Thank you very much you absolute helmet. In a bit mate."

Following the outburst, Judge Walsh indicated that Cull will be brought back before Bolton Crown Court for contempt of court, meaning he could have his sentence added to.