Criminal banking system that had laundered €180m in drug cash is taken down

A criminal banking system that had laundered an estimated €180 million in drug money has been taken down in a major international police operation.

A Europol-led joint investigation involving the Belgian Federal Judicial Police Leuven and the Spanish Guardia Civil saw the large-scale money laundering and underground banking system blown out of the water.

Investigators estimate that at least €180 million in illicit profits had been generated by trafficking massive amounts of cocaine into the EU through various ports and airports.

The criminal network then “washed” the money through investments in cryptocurrencies and in luxurious real estate projects in the EU, as well in several Moroccan cities.

The Belgium-based criminal network, consisting of Moroccan, Spanish, and Belgian nationals had branched out to the Netherlands, Spain, South America and Dubai, the desert bolthole for the Kinahan crime gang.

Daniel Kinahan

In a coordinated “action day” last month, law enforcement agencies across Europol moved in and arrested five suspects in Belgium, and another Spain, while seizing various criminal assets including €1.2 million in cryptocurrencies.

They also seized seven real estate properties, €50 000 in cash, one high-end car, several luxury watches and jewellery as well as 23 phones, three safe boxes, and a money counting machine.

It followed an investigation that had been launched in March 2022 which revealed how large amounts of cocaine were being trafficked from various South American countries to several maritime ports and airports in the region, with the network using "contact persons" at the entry points.

Several tonnes of cocaine were sold for a "massive profit", with the criminals managing to evade the authorities until their messages on the SKY ECC network were cracked, according to Europol.

The European law enforcement agency previously supported the taking down of a cocaine cartel in March, following a six-country bust to arrest several "high-value" targets which included several Kinahan Cartel allies.

At least six high-value targets of what Europol dubbed a "super cartel" were arrested in Dubai as part of the operation, dubbed ‘Desert Light’.

One of those arrested, Edin Gačanin, aka ‘Tito’ was a key Kinahan Cartel partner. He is believed to have belonged to a major crime ring that sought refuge from European authorities in Dubai.

Kinahan partner and Balkan mob boss Edin Gacanin

The Dubai-based criminal circle also included Raffaele Imperiale, a senior member of the Italian Camorra criminal organisation with close links to the Kinahans.

Another notorious member of the group is Riduan Taghi, who is suspected by Dutch prosecutors of having ordered the 2021 assassination of investigative journalist Peter R. de Vries in Amsterdam.

Taghi was arrested in late 2019, while Imperiale was apprehended in 2021.

Gačanin is suspected of importing cocaine and about 8 tonnes of raw materials for the production of amphetamines into Europe through Antwerp, which were meant to be processed at a lab in the Netherlands.

Last week, it emerged how the Kinahan crime gang, some of whose members are still hiding out in their Dubai bolthole, had conspired to launder more than €225 million through a financial advisor.

Referred to as ‘Opel’ he claimed he was asked to set up “banking schemes” so that the organised crime group run by Daniel Kinahan (45), his brother Christopher (42), and their father Christy Kinahan Snr (66), could invest large sums of money.

He told The Sunday Times that the notorious cartel initially recruited him in 2020 to launder around €67 million after putting him in contact with a mysterious “middleman”, but the figure later rose to just over €225 million.

‘Opel’ created an investment scheme where the Kinahans and their associates would transfer money from Hong Kong – the proceeds of dodgy property investments.

‘Opel’ and the middleman engaged in discussions about tactics of laundering the Kinahan cartel’s money, with early suggestions including investing in a Banksy piece worth $16 million and a painting by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama that was being auctioned for almost $3 million at the time.’

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris recently said the Kinahan cartel is “much diminished from what it was a year ago” and that “significant advances” had been made in bringing charges against its leaders.

A Garda Detective Superintendent is expected to be shortly appointed to work in Dubai helping police forces there to gather and make use of evidence and intelligence.