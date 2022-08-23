Crime World Long Read: The driller killer dentist, his mistress and their grisly double murder (Part 2)

How Colin Howell and Hazel Stewart’s forbidden love drove them to commit the near-perfect crime

To onlookers they were the epitome of respectability – he the successful dentist with a flourishing practice that afforded him a life of luxury, she the glamorous wife of a retired high ranking police officer, regular church goer, pillar of society.

To all intents and purposes they were the most unlikely of killers but they went about their daily lives for 19 years hiding the terrible truth of their former lives as illicit lovers, and how that love drove them to the ultimate act – murder.

This is the story of how the couple plotted the deaths of their respective partners and how a crisis of conscience finally brought the crime to light.

