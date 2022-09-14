Cousin and close confidant of Kinahan ally Ridouan Taghi jailed in Morocco
A cousin and close confidant of Dutch gang boss Ridouan Taghi has been jailed in Morocco.
Jaouad F (28) also known as Bolle, was given six years behind bars.
The National Public Prosecutor’s Office said: “Jaouad F. was recently sentenced to 6 years in prison for participating in a criminal drug organisation.”
He was arrested by Moroccan police in October on suspicion of involvement in the murder of a high court judge's son in a case of mistaken identity.
Jaouad is considered a close confidant of Ridouan Taghi.
A leader of the notorious Mocro Mafia, Dutch media claim Taghi was behind the murder of well-known crime journalist Peter De Vries who had been advising and acting as a confidant for a witness in a case against Taghi, when he was gunned down in Amsterdam in July.
According to "well-informed sources in the criminal environment”, Moroccan authorities believe the Dutch-born man arrested in Tetouan, was involved in the murder of a high-ranking Moroccan judge's son in Marrakesh in November 2017.
Court documents say that gunmen had been assigned to carry out the killing of Mustapha F, a successful drug smuggler and rival of Taghi.
However, they accidentally killed the judge's son who was a 26-year-old medical student.
According to reports, they mistook the young medical student for the target because he sat in the same chair as Mustapha F and he was dressed similarly.
Moroccan authorities are still hunting for others involved in the 2017 killing.
Jaouad’s name is associated with several criminal cases, according to criminal files and reportedly works as a “handyman” for criminals.
A study of the Dutch Chamber of Commerce reveals that until a few years ago, Jaouad F, who was born in Breda, in the Netherlands, was the owner of car rental companies in Nieuwegein as well as the director of a financial firm.
His arrest came after extensive consultation between the Moroccan and Dutch governments who are said to have collaborated very closely during the search for him.
Investigations by the American Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) established that Taghi who is alleged to have formed a European 'super-mafia' with Daniel Kinahan, as well as other senior criminals, was a prominent guest at Kinahan's wedding in Dubai in July 2017 while he was on the run from police in his own country.
