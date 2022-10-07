Court hears 400 blocks of missing cocaine belonging to Kinahan ally Mink Kok ended up in German supermarket

Kok and his 41-year-old son-in-law, Najim Z, were arrested in March in Lebanon and extradited to The Netherlands in June.

A court in Rotterdam has heard how 400 blocks of missing cocaine belonging to Kinahan ally and drug lord Mink Kok ended up in a supermarket in Remscheid, Germany.

The pal of Christy ‘Dapper Don’ Kinahan appeared in court on Friday, September 30th. It was heard that the 61-year-old was moving cocaine in a shipment of bananas from South America.

Once the container of fruit got to Antwerp, Kok’s gang lost sight of it, and it ultimately ended up in the hands of baffled workers at a supermarket in Germany.

Kok and his 41-year-old son-in-law, Najim Z, were both arrested in March in Lebanon and extradited to The Netherlands in June.

They have been in police custody ever since.

Prosecutors believe that Kok was working from Beirut to track down his missing drugs.

A massive arsenal of weapons including rocket launchers was discovered following his arrest.

He has been prosecuted on weapons charges in Lebanon, and a ruling on the case is set to follow soon.

Legal counsel for Mink Kok and Najim Z asked the court on Friday to end the pre-trial detention of their clients.

The court is set to make a decision within two weeks.

If the suspects remain in custody, the next preliminary hearings will be held on December 9th.

Kok is a convicted drug trafficker and gun runner and is one of the most infamous gangland criminals in Dutch history.

During the 90s, he struck up a close working relationship with Christy Kinahan Snr when they were both based in Amsterdam.

It is believed the pair worked together to import millions of euro worth of cocaine and ecstasy into Ireland and the UK.

The Dutch gangster has close ties with two Lebanese brothers who are involved in international arms dealing and drug trafficking - and who were also associated with the Kinahan cartel.

In 2011, Kok's trafficking business was thrown into turmoil after he was jailed in Lebanon after being caught with 53kgs of cocaine by police.

During his time behind bars, the Kinahan's continued to do business with Kok's associates who were then based in Marbella.

In March, Kok and his 41-year-old son-in-law were both arrested at the request of the Dutch authorities, following an extensive investigation which analysed crypto communications.

Kok's relative is a suspected member of gangster Ridoun Taghi’s criminal network.

Taghi is himself a named member of a so-called international “super cartel” of which mobster Daniel Kinahan is alleged to be a part of.