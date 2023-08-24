Couple’s chilling encounter with killer Lucy Letby as baby’s lung collapsed

'When we saw her picture come on the screen I felt sick to the stomach. She was the one who was over the cot that night”

A UK couple have described on television the moment their daughter collapsed at the hands of who they believe was evil baby killer, Lucy Letby,10 years ago.

The deranged nurse from Hereford has been convicted of murdering seven babies and trying to kill six more at Manchester Crown Court this past week.

Mike and Victoria Whitfield's daughter, Felicity, suffered a catastrophic lung collapse three days after being born prematurely at Countess of Chester Hospital - where the evil nurse carried out her killing spree - in November 2013.

'When we saw her picture come on the screen I felt sick to the stomach. She was the one who was over the cot that night,” Victoria told Good Morning Britain.

Ms Whitfield recalled the moment that she left her hospital room to go to the neo-natal unit at 3am on the fateful night.

Their daughter came so close to death that a priest was even called. Thankfully, Felicity was taken to a nearby hospital and revived. She is now a happy and healthy nine-year-old.

Mrs Whitfield had little to suspect at the time that the blonde woman standing over her daughter's cot was in any way nefarious.

“But I had a mother's instinct to go and see her. She was doing fine in the days before and breathing well for herself.

“She was doing so well that a nurse - who I believe was Lucy Letby - told Mike to go home because he was looking so tired.

“I went to the ward and as I was walking towards the cot, saw Lucy standing over it. She looked up at me then walked away.

“Then I walked towards the cot and within what seemed like seconds - although it could have been longer - all the beepers started going off and all hell broke loose.

“I've got this constant and permanent image in my head of when she was standing over the cot. There was no smile when she looked up - her face was just blank, then she walked off,” the mum said.

"Then for everything to go so crazy is something I can't get out of my head.”

'When I saw her image on the TV it was that exact same stare. It made me sick to think it could have been her that did something,” added Mike.

The couple said they did not come into contact with Letby again.

But following Felicity's recovery, the couple demanded a meeting with Countess of Chester bosses.

'We were told it was just one of those things that sometimes happens in premature babies,' Mrs Whitfield added.

The prosecuting judge said Letby showed a "malevolence bordering sadism" when he handed her a whole-life order for every charge she faced.