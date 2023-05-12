Couple who offered false job placements in Ireland arrested in Zimbabwe

The two posed as agents who claimed they could secure jobs and work permits in Ireland for Zimbabweans seeking to relocate

A couple who tricked people into falling for false job placements in Ireland as well as Canada and the UK have been arrested in Zimbabwe.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police arrested Sitshengisiwe Ndlovu and Alison Unami for fraudulently promoting overseas jobs that led to a loss of $134,552 (123,327) for their victims.

According to police, the two posed as agents of an undisclosed company that claimed they could secure jobs and work permits in Canada, United Kingdom and Ireland for Zimbabweans seeking to relocate.

In a statement seen by Pindula News, police said the arrests were made in connection with 46 counts of fraud between August 2022 and May 3, 2023.

It was reported that on May 3, Police in Bulawayo arrested Alison Unami (30) after a report had been made by one of the complainants.

The suspect was arrested while loading property in a vehicle, as the couple prepared to vacate from their offices.

The other suspect, Sitshengisiwe Ndlovu (46) was later arrested at Bulawayo Police Station, where she had visited her husband.

Police investigations revealed that processing of the purported employment opportunities was promised within three weeks following the payment of US$4,000, with interviews conducted via WhatsApp.

The suspects would then give the complainants excuses after the waiting period lapsed.

Some 46 victims fell for the scam and were defrauded approximately $134 552 in total.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged the public to exercise caution and thoroughly research individuals and employment agencies claiming to assist with job placements abroad.