Couple who offered false job placements in Ireland arrested in Zimbabwe
The two posed as agents who claimed they could secure jobs and work permits in Ireland for Zimbabweans seeking to relocate
A couple who tricked people into falling for false job placements in Ireland as well as Canada and the UK have been arrested in Zimbabwe.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police arrested Sitshengisiwe Ndlovu and Alison Unami for fraudulently promoting overseas jobs that led to a loss of $134,552 (123,327) for their victims.
According to police, the two posed as agents of an undisclosed company that claimed they could secure jobs and work permits in Canada, United Kingdom and Ireland for Zimbabweans seeking to relocate.
In a statement seen by Pindula News, police said the arrests were made in connection with 46 counts of fraud between August 2022 and May 3, 2023.
It was reported that on May 3, Police in Bulawayo arrested Alison Unami (30) after a report had been made by one of the complainants.
Read more
The suspect was arrested while loading property in a vehicle, as the couple prepared to vacate from their offices.
The other suspect, Sitshengisiwe Ndlovu (46) was later arrested at Bulawayo Police Station, where she had visited her husband.
Police investigations revealed that processing of the purported employment opportunities was promised within three weeks following the payment of US$4,000, with interviews conducted via WhatsApp.
The suspects would then give the complainants excuses after the waiting period lapsed.
Some 46 victims fell for the scam and were defrauded approximately $134 552 in total.
Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged the public to exercise caution and thoroughly research individuals and employment agencies claiming to assist with job placements abroad.
Today's Headlines
peeping tom | Garda caught peeping in window of station’s female changing room is facing dismissal
GUNSHOT WOUNDS | Man shot in Cork as gardai appeal for witnesses
KNIFE CRIME | Feuding thug who ‘butchered’ man with Stanley knife in chipper is jailed
Road Runner | Driving ban and fine for dad who refused to give urine sample and told gardaí to f**k off
Katie Taylor races young fan ahead of 3Arena fight with Chantelle Cameron
COURT APPEARANCE | Woman (40s) due in court over fatal attack on David Ennis in Ballyfermot
Blazing Saddles | Two brothers allegedly produced a pole and bike saddle during fight in Finglas
Getaway car | Burglary gang rams patrol car on busy Dublin street, heightening garda fears over high-speed chases
drug bust | Man (25) arrested after Garda raid in Clondalkin leads to seizure of €210k of cocaine
Dismissed | Enoch Burke to avoid prosecution over alleged ‘trespass’ at Wilson’s Hospital school