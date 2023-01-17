Corrupt Dutch official exposed after Kinahan Dublin safe house raid avoids prison

A corrupt Hague official who was exposed for providing false passports to underworld figures when gardai raided a Kinahan safehouse in Dublin has avoided prison.

The 50-year-old woman identified only as Mildred Van D. was given a one year suspended sentence and 240 hours community service at a Dutch court in December after she admitted supplying 19 passports for underworld figures including Ridouan Taghi and Naoufal Fassih – two leading figures of a Dutch-Moroccan crime gang with ties to the Kinahan cartel.

The woman, who had significant financial problems, received thousands of euros from a criminal identified as Faysal N, who has been linked to large scale cocaine smuggling and violent kidnapping, for providing the passports.

Faysal was handed down a two year sentence for his role in the operation.

The passports contained real photos of the criminals but contained names and information of other people and were issued between 2009 and 2014.

One of Taghi's fake passports

The passports played a key role in helping the Kinahan-linked criminals move freely between countries without alerting authorities.

Authorities became aware of the scheme after gardai raided a Kinahan safe house on Baggot Street in Dublin in 2016.

They arrested gangland assassin Naoufal Fassih at the property and found two false passports at the property. The passports were traced back to Mildred Van D.

An investigation revealed she had provided more passports to criminals including two for Taghi.

The District Court of Amsterdam heard the woman was in debt due to her husband’s gambling and drink problems and there were also issues with domestic violence, Dutch media reported.

“It was pure survival at that time. I was happy if I could pay for the children's school trip or prevent the water from being shut off,” she told the court.

She was approached by criminal figure Faysal N who acted at the intermediary in the operation.

Faysal arranged for vulnerable men including those with financial problems, addictions or low IQs and got them to apply for passports.

They were instructed to go the “the dark lady” at the first desk (Mildred Van D.) who had also been notified in advance of their arrival.

Everything was legitimate about the passport except the photos would be of criminal figures.

Several recipients of false passports are now either serving lengthy sentences or have been killed.

Mildred Van D said she didn’t think about who would receive the passport.

“Of course, I know how important a passport is for people. But I thought it was about people who wanted to work in the Netherlands. Not that they would be these types of criminals. That is really over my head. I've really never really thought about that.”

She said she was in dire straits at the time she was approached.

“My children were small and I had to take care of the children. There were many problems. Domestic violence and child abuse. We had money problems and the police were regularly at our door. It was incalculable. Not for me.

"Every woman says she has to do everything in the house by herself, but I really had to do it alone. If at some point you have to borrow money from your colleagues to do your shopping, then something is really wrong. And that's how I came to this decision. Unfortunately.”

She stopped providing the passports in 2014 after the Leidschenveen-Ypenburg district office where she worked closed and she moved to the Hague town hall.

Another Hague civil servant was arrested last September on suspicion of providing forged IDs leading to local politician Richard de Mos saying: “It is bizarre that the municipality is the passport printing press of mafia bosses.”

Forged passports are not confined to the Netherlands and are worth their weight in gold in the underworld.

Christy Kinahan Snr is facing charges in Spain in relation to a false British and a false Irish passport.

Naoufal Fassih — © Collins

Prosecutors say he travelled on the British passport in the name Michael Leslie Swift to board flight Iberia IB6205 bound for Rio de Janeiro on April 29th, 2010.

Police in Spain also seized an Irish passport near Marbella on June 15, 2010 in the name of a man who had died in Ireland on March 23rd, 2002 which they say was to be used by Kinahan.

The indictment says: “In that passport the photograph of Christopher Kinahan Snr had been inserted after he allegedly provided his own photo for the confection of this falsified passport.”

Prosecutors are seeking a sentence of up to four years for Kinahan.