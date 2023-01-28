Convicted paedophile Gary Glitter to be released from prison ‘within days’

The 78-year-old will have to wear a tag to monitor his location.

Convicted paedophile and disgraced former pop star Gary Glitter is reported to be released from prison “within days.”

According to The Sun, Glitter, real name Paul Gadd, will be released from prison but will not be allowed to flee the UK.

The 78-year-old will have to register with his local cop shop or risk being sent back inside.

He must also tell police seven days prior to any foreign travel, but they can veto a trip if they believe there is a risk he will commit further offences.

Gadd will also be forced to wear a tag and will be required to tell authorities if he begins a relationship with someone who has a child under 18 years of age.

In 2015, he was jailed for 16 years for attempted rape, unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under 13, and four counts of indecent assault.

The singer shot fame in the 1970s as part of the glam rock scene, scoring number-one hits with I’m The Leader Of The Gang (I Am), I Love You Love Me Love and Always Yours.

He fell from grace in 1999 when he admitted to possessing child sexual abuse images and was sentenced to four months in jail.

In 2002, he was thrown out of Cambodia over unspecified allegations and, in March 2006, he was convicted of sexually abusing two girls, aged 10 and 11, in Vietnam.