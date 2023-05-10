Colombia’s ‘Prince of Semi-Submersibles’ who operated fleet of narco-submarines jailed

The undersea vessels could each typically transport 1,543 pounds (nearly a ton) of marijuana and 286,600 pounds (more than 100 tons) of cocaine.

One of the 'narco-subs' is intercepted

A Colombian drug lord known as the ‘Prince of Semi-Submersibles’ who operated a fleet of narco-submarines that smuggled tons of cocaine into the US has been jailed.

Oscar Adriano Quintero Rengifo (35)who also went by the name ‘Guatala’, was sentenced to 20 years and 10 months in federal prison for smuggling the drugs in narco-subs through Mexico, Panama, Costa Rica, and El Salvador.

Authorities in Colombia estimate that well over 100 narco-submarines have been discovered since 2018. The undersea vessels could each typically transport 1,543 pounds (nearly a ton) of marijuana and 286,600 pounds (more than 100 tons) of cocaine.

Rengifo was arrested in Colombia following a request from the United States on January 29, 2021, and extradited on January 26, 2022. He pleaded guilty on May 20, 2022.

Oscar Adriano Quintero Rengifo

According to the plea agreement, Quintero Rengifo was part of a transnational criminal organisation that "primarily sent vessels such as self-propelled semi-submersible vessels to Guatemala, where the cocaine was then smuggled over the Guatemala/Mexican border and then into the United States."

Rengifo had risen through the ranks, from organising operations to ultimately investing in shipments and finding investors, prosecutors said.

He earned the moniker ‘Prince of Semi-Submersibles’ in the Colombian media as a result of his activities.

The US Coast Guard intercepted at least four ships, including two "narco subs," from 2015 to 2019 that were directly linked to Quintero Rengifo’s gang.

Commonly used by traffickers in Central and South America to transport drugs, the ‘Narco subs’ operate very low in the water to escape detection but rarely are able to fully submerge.

In March, one of the narco subs carrying two dead bodies and a huge haul of drugs in the Pacific Ocean was discovered off the coast of Colombia.

Just a week later, another semi-submersible vessel carrying nearly 1,000 packages of cocaine was intercepted in the same region.

In a guilty plea on May 20, 2022 US District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell handed Rengifo a prison term.

According to one report, narco-submarines are improvised boats painted in ocean colours that can carry drugs in hermetically sealed canisters over vast distances.

With advancements in technology, they have improved in recent years and have become a popular mode of smuggling in the drug-trade industry.

Because narco-submarines transport goods valued at millions of dollars, traffickers employ engineers to construct them.

To be able to make them safe initially, they need special training on construction and ship design.

Large amounts of drugs “can be loaded and transported quickly,” and they “have two important characteristics: Their profiled displacement on the coast makes them much less detectable due to their appearance.”