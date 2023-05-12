Colombian police dog sniffs out cocaine worth millions concealed among bags of BLOOD

‘This is just one of the ways in which multi-crime organisations try to send cocaine to international destinations’

Anti-Narcotics Police at an airport near Medellín in Colombia have seized cocaine concealed amongst bags of blood.

Police made the unusual discovery after being alerted by a sniffer dog to a substance in a box that was in one of the cargo holding areas at José María Córdova airport in Rionegro.

After a search, cops seized 1,629 grams of cocaine hydrochloride hidden in bags with blood samples, among packages destined for an address in Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

In an operation called ‘Arcángel’ controls have been carried out by police in the country's air terminals.

Colombian media report that a Belgian shepherd dog of the drug police named Dulce was led around the cargo area of ​​a warehouse of a well-known shipping company where the discovery was made.

“As soon as the canine inspected the warehouse, uniformed officers were alerted to a cardboard box in which they found three intravenous plastic bags filled with a red liquid and marked with labels that referred to biological blood samples,” local media reported.

"This substance was submitted to the PIPH preliminary identification test, which was positive for cocaine hydrochloride, with a net weight of 1,629 grams," an official case report added.

According to the authorities, the cocaine that was intended to enter the European country could have reached a price close to $424 million.

An investigation is underway into the senders and recipients in the Netherlands.

Colonel Édgar Cárdenas, director of Anti-Narcotics for the Colombian National Police said this was just one of the ways in which "multi-crime organisations, through different forms of concealment, try to send cocaine to international destinations”.