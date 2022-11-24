Colombian judge known for semi-nude snaps suspended for attending court hearing in underwear

The judge had described herself as being “braless” with an “open mind.”

A controversial Colombian judge has received a three-month suspension for appearing in her underwear at a court hearing.

Proceedings were taking place on Zoom last week when Judge Vivian Polania (34) was asked to turn off her camera.

The fitness fanatic was lounging in bed and lighting a cigarette in her underwear when an attendee reminded her the meeting was being recorded.

One of the solicitors made a formal complaint, resulting in Polania receiving a three-month suspension.

The hearing was to decide whether a man jailed over a car bomb terrorist attack should receive bail.

Colombia’s National Commission of Judicial Ethics said Polania’s semi-nudity risked undermining public trust in the justice system.

In a statement, they said:

"We find no justification for the judge to have presented herself in such deplorable conditions when she had the facilities of her own home and all the amenities necessary to prepare for a public hearing appropriately and with the respect such a hearing deserved.”

The justice official’s Instagram account with 30k followers has since been taken down.

Her bio had described the judge as being “braless” with an “open mind.”

The social media sensation is yet to make any public comment on the ruling.

The judge is no stranger to criticism about her lack of robes however, as two years ago she was slammed by fellow justice officials for her Instagram posts.

Photos of the CrossFit fan in lingerie and leather costumes went viral as she offered discounts on the outfits for interested followers.

Polania swore she wouldn’t be changing.

“Not all judges, lawyers and other state employees are the same,” she said.

“What I wear and show on my social media is my decision and I'm not going to change a thing.”

She had told La Opinion that her huge following had gotten her plenty of sponsorship deals:

“A person does not take pictures for the sake of taking them or to have people hit the ‘like’ button.

“When you have a large number of followers, companies and designers start looking for you to give you discounts or promotions.”

She had been investigated for the photos at the time, being criticised for compromising “the dignity of the justice administration.”