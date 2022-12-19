Cocaine worth €75 million busted by Dutch police in latest drugs haul

The Dutch port has been the literal port-of-call for many smugglers hoping to traffic drugs into Europe from South America.

Cocaine worth an estimated €75 million has been seized by Dutch police in just the latest attempt to stall drug smuggling from South America.

The massive haul was hidden in a container of ‘tropical hardwood’ coming from Ecuador and bound for Rotterdam.

Dutch customs intercepted the 1003 kilos of cocaine in a whopper drugs bust today.

Authorities believe the company who was shipping the hardwood had “nothing to do with the smuggling.”

They also revealed the drugs have since been destroyed.

Investigations are ongoing for the port police, customs and the Dutch Public Prosecution Service.

It is just the latest in a long line of huge seizures at Rotterdam Port as drugs are trafficked from South America with the goal of making it into Europe.

In August, customs officers caught €65 million worth of cocaine concealed in a container full of peanuts bound from Argentina.

The week previous, cocaine worth €117 million was hidden in a shipment of wood arriving from Chile.

The week before that, cocaine worth €4.5 million had been disguised in bags of fruit.

Rotterdam mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb recently told local news outlets that the port is “drowning in cocaine.”

Busy Dutch customs officers have busted massive amounts of cocaine on its way into the country, last year seizing a record €5 billion worth of cocaine in total.