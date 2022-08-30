Cocaine worth €65 million en route from South America seized at Dutch port

The haul would have had a UK street level value of more than £40 million once cut and sold.

A HUGE shipment of cocaine worth €65 million shipped from South America has been seized by customs officers last night.

The Dutch Public Prosecution Service said today the 866 kilos of cocaine have already been destroyed after being discovered in two separate batches.

The first consignment was found at a business park in Rotterdam in which 361 kilos of cocaine were in a container loaded with peanuts from Argentina.

Officers launched an investigation into the route being used which led to another container from the same sender, cargo and final destination.

In the second container another 505 kilos of the drug was found.

There have been consistent discoveries of large drug shipment at Dutch ports as drug cartels continue to flood the European market with the drug.

Photo of drugs seized

Last week the authorities revealed another 1,500 kilo haul of cocaine worth €117 million has been seized by customs officers inspecting a cargo of wood.

The shipping container had come from Chile and was destined for a firm in The Netherlands when uncovered at Rotterdam Port.

The week before that Dutch authorities uncovered 60 kilos of cocaine hidden in bags of fruit which had also come from Chile and worth €4.5 million.

Earlier this month another consignment of cocaine on the way to The Netherlands was seized by the authorities in the UK.

Officers from the National Crime Agency and from Border Force seized more than half a ton of cocaine at London Gateway port.

The haul would have had a UK street level value of more than £40 million once cut and sold.

In one four-week period in April and May Dutch customs at Rotterdam seized 5,600 kilos of cocaine worth €436 million.