Cocaine smugglers hiding out in Kinahan cartel bolthole hit with similar US sanctions

The international criminal organisation smuggles ‘significant quantities of cocaine via shipping containers through the Port of Antwerp in Belgium for wider distribution throughout Europe’

Three Belgians accused of running a cocaine smuggling racket who are hiding out in the Kinahan Cartel bolthole of Dubai have been hit with similar US sanctions imposed on the Irish crime gang.

Led by “high-level drug trafficker” Othman El Ballouti (35) the three, who are wanted by the Belgian authorities, are believed to be holed up in Dubai, according to the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

"Today, OFAC sanctioned three Belgian nationals, including Othman El Ballouti, who is a high-level drug trafficker, as well as his younger brother, Younes El Ballouti, and his associate, Youssef Ben Azza," the Treasury Department said in a press release issued yesterday.

Daniel Kinahan used Dubai as base for years

The department alleges that Othman El Ballouti manages an international criminal organisation that smuggles “significant quantities of cocaine via shipping containers through the Port of Antwerp in Belgium for wider distribution throughout Europe”.

They also accused Othman El Ballouti of running a money laundering enterprise with links to businesses in mainland China and to drug traffickers in South America.

They specifically mention the previously sanctioned Ecuadorian national and cocaine trafficker Wilder Emilio Sanchez Farfan, who was arrested in Colombia in February of this year.

His brother, Younes El Ballouti, was sentenced to eight years in prison after being convicted of drug trafficking in absentia by a Belgian court.

Youssef Ben Azza, who helped establish front companies for the El Ballouti brothers' trafficking business, is also accused of having been involved in drug trafficking for over a decade, the Treasury Department said.

The El Ballouti brothers, who both have active warrants in their native Belgium for cocaine trafficking and Youssef Ben Azza, are believed to be in the United Arab Emirates where the Kinahans and their associates have been hiding out for years.

In April 2022, the Kinahans – Christy Snr, Daniel and Christopher Jnr were placed on a US sanctions list alongside various companies and allies.

The sanctions imposed by the US also set out the Kinahans’ leading roles in their cartel and gives details such as their home addresses and passport numbers, genuine and fake.

The sanction papers say Daniel Kinahan "has instructed" Kinahan organised crime group members "to send money" to people serving prison sentences arising from crimes, including murder, committed for the cartel.

Othman El Ballouti, Younes El Ballouti, and Youssef Ben Azza have designated by OFAC for having engaged in, or attempted to engage in, “activities or transactions that have materially contributed to, or pose a significant risk of materially contributing to, the international proliferation of illicit drugs or their means of production”.

"Today's actions underscore the importance of our collective efforts to disrupt the global illicit drug trade," said Undersecretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson.

“Treasury, in close coordination with our law enforcement partners, will continue to target the drug facilitators that threaten the lives of hundreds of thousands in the United States and around the globe every year.”

“As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of the designated individuals and entities that are in the United States or in the possession or control of US persons must be blocked and reported to OFAC,” the Treasury Department explained.

“In addition, any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, 50 per cent or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked. OFAC’s regulations generally prohibit all dealings by US persons or within the United States (including transactions transiting the United States) that involve any property or interests in property of designated or otherwise blocked persons.

The department said these actions are the latest part of a whole-of-government effort by the Biden-Harris Administration to combat the illicit opioid epidemic, by going after the criminal networks manufacturing and trafficking illicit fentanyl.

Treasury said therir action demonstrates the Administration’s strengthened approach to saving lives by disrupting the trafficking of illicit fentanyl and its precursors into American communities.

OFAC, in coordination with its US Government partners and foreign counterparts, will continue to target and pursue accountability for foreign illicit drug actors, they added.

In addition, people who engage in certain transactions “with the individuals and entities designated today” may themselves be exposed to sanctions or subject to an enforcement action, they further warned.

