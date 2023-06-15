Christy Kinahan pal, so called ‘boss of the cocaine world’, faces nine years in jail

During the 90s, the Amsterdam criminal struck up a close working relationship with the ‘Dapper Don’ when they were both based in Amsterdam

Prosecutors in the Netherlands have demanded a nine-year prison sentence for Mink Kok, the Dutch criminal pal of Christy ‘Dapper Don’ Kinahan.

The 61-year-old so called “boss of the cocaine world” is suspected of involvement in the transport of cocaine, including 400 kilos that arrived in the port of Antwerp in 2020 and was later found in a German supermarket between a batch of bananas.

The convicted drug trafficker and gun runner, one of the most infamous gangland criminals in Dutch history, is currently detained on suspicion of cocaine trafficking in the detention centre in Nieuwegein.

During the 90s, the Amsterdam criminal struck up a close working relationship with Christy Kinahan Snr when they were both based in Amsterdam.

It is believed the pair worked together to import millions of euro worth of cocaine and ecstasy into Ireland and the UK.

On Tuesday, the Public Prosecution Service demanded a nine-year prison sentence for Kok at a court in Rotterdam.

Kok's son-in-law, named only as Najim Z is also accused by the Public Prosecution Service of being behind the importation from South America of two batches of 750 and 840 kilos of cocaine.

These were intercepted in 2021 in the ports of Antwerp and Rotterdam.

Najim Z (42) was sentenced on Tuesday for those two coke shipments in a separate case.

He was handed down an eight-year prison sentence minus time spent in pre-detention and a detention period in Lebanon.

However, prosecutors have demanded another 12 years in prison against him two weeks ago in the case which is completely separate from that of Kok’s.

According to the judice officials, evidence against Kok stems from intercepted Sky ECC messages.

Justice official say they can prove that there was intensive contact between Sky phones that are attributed to Z and Mink Kok, who were both arrested in Lebanon at the end of March 2022.

There was no Sky telephone found with Kok when he was arrested, but detectives say that the investigation against Kok started after he admitted to a TV programme that he used Sky telephones to communicate with others.

His lawyer Mark Teurlings previously denied that Kok was the user of the two Sky phones attributed to him.

“In the messages we clearly read that the user of the telephone would be in the Netherlands, even in Amsterdam,” Teurlings has been quoted as saying. “So the user could never have been Kok because he was in Lebanon at the time.”

Various media have referred to Najim Z based on various judicial or police sources as a “leader” in Ridouan Taghi's network.

Dutch-Moroccan Taghi is regarded as one of Europe’s biggest drugs traffickers and is a key associate of the Kinahan Cartel.

He was one of a number of high-profile criminals who were guests at Daniel Kinahan’s wedding in Dubai in 2017.

Along with a number of his associates, Taghi is currently facing multiple charges ranging from assassinations, attempted killings and murder plots.

Lawyers for Z have previously contested that their client should be considered as “the financial man” in Taghi's drug network, as the Public Prosecutor believes.

The court will rule on June 27.