Chilled out Colombo mob boss pleads guilty in New York court

Ralph DiMatteo was ‘consigliore’ for the New York mob

The chief adviser to the Colombo crime family in New York city, famously photographed lounging shirtless in a pool whilst on the run, pleaded guilty to racketeering in court this week.

Ralph Di Matteo (68) admitted the crimes of extortion, conspiracy and money laundering in Brooklyn’s federal court- including threats to intimidate union officials.

“Give us a break, will you fellas?” Di Matteo said outside court, in a scene reminiscent of a Hollywood gangster flick.

The Colombo crime family are one of the five large clans which run the organized mafia in New York and Di Matteo was one of the main men.

Mushy Russo

His clan overcame numerous internal and external feuds to remain top dogs in the city, with a net worth of countless millions.

The chilled-out gangster wore a dark jumper, blue shirt and green tie to court in a change from the picture of him posing shirtless in a pool — a snapshot that surfaced one day after DiMatteo was supposed to surrender in September 2021.

The Colombo mob’s third most powerful member famously jetted to Florida a day before cops charged 13 co-defendants with major crimes including labour racketeering, extortion and money laundering related to the infiltration of a Queens labour union.

In the infamous photo, the wise guy appeared shirtless and half-submerged in a swimming pool with a gold crucifix resting against his burly chest.

But DiMatteo’s days on the run were cut short after his son posted the pool photo to Twitter — leading to his surrendering just a day later.

DiMatteo was subsequently slapped with charges alongside 87-year-old boss Andrew “Mushy” Russo.

Other co-defendants include underboss Benjamin “The Claw” Castellazzo and four capos — including the nephew of former Colombo family boss, Carmine Persico.

The consigliere was also charged with conspiracy to steal and embezzle health benefit funds, attempted health care fraud and other crimes.

While he was locked up awaiting trial, authorities said DiMatteo continued to orchestrate family business from inside the Brooklyn federal detention center, even making calls to Colombo members on the outside.

In one recorded chat, according to authorities, he ironically advised a relative to “stay off the phones” because of FBI surveillance.

Another call cited by prosecutors captured DiMatteo advising a Colombo associate to avoid a garage once used as a crime family meeting venue because cops were aware of the location.

The Claw

He was later freed on a $5 million bond that required him to wear an electronic monitoring device on his person.

“Everything we allege in this investigation proves history does indeed repeat itself,” FBI Assistant Director, Det. Driscoll said about the indictment.

“The underbelly of the crime families in New York City is alive and well.

“These soldiers, consiglieres, underbosses, and bosses are obviously not students of history, and don't seem to comprehend that we're going to catch them.

“Regardless of how many times they fill the void we create in their ranks, our FBI Organized Crime Task Force, and our law enforcement partners, are positioned to take them out again, and again,” the top cop said.