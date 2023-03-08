Charles Bronson’s most bizarre quotes as he refers to past as ‘naughty’

“I used to be a horrible man who couldn’t stop taking hostages. Now I’ve learned to switch off with deep breathing whilst listening to bird song.”

Charles Bronson was dubbed ‘Britain’s most violent prisoner’ after convictions for kidnapping and armed robbery but this week claimed to be a charity giving “artist” who was just a bit “naughty” during the course of his life.

Bronson, now known as Charles Salvador, has been in prison for much of the last 50 years, spending most of his life in solitary confinement.

The Luton born criminal was first sent to jail in 1968 and has held 11 hostages in nine different sieges - with victims including governors, doctors, staff and on one occasion, his own solicitor.

Now the 70-year-old has made his latest bid for freedom in front of a Parole Board.

Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson has been subject to some ‘brutal and unacceptable’ treatment behind bars, a psychologist told his parole hearing (Elizabeth Cook/PA) — © Elizabeth Cook

The hot-headed lag is just the second inmate in UK legal history to have his parole hearing held in public and Bronson has been entertaining the gallery with some strange quotes during proceedings.

Here we list his top ten most interesting quotes from the hearing.

Bronson on why he wants to be released:

"First of all, it's no secret I've had more porridge than Goldilocks and the three bears. I'm sick of it. I've had enough and I want to go home. I'm a retired prison activist."

On how he views himself:

"I put my hands up, out of the 50 years I've been in prison, I've probably deserved 35 years of it. I've been very naughty, not naughty naughty, just naughty. I was a prison activist when I went on the prison roofs - I've been on nine prison roofs and I enjoyed every f****** one of them."

On his past and his future:

“I was born to have a rumble. I took half a tub of Lurpak with me, stripped off and had the rumble of my life. I just went wrong, I don’t know how, I don’t know why. I just enjoyed the excitement. I’m actually a bit of an angel. I'm now an artist. I want to go home and make a good honest living with my art. I've raised thousands and thousands of pounds for charities.”

Bronson on why he changed his name:

“I changed my name to Salvador because it means man of peace. I’m a chilled-out man. I’ll be going out with a bus pass. If someone tried to throw a punch at me, I’d say ‘Come on mate. There’s a café over there, let’s go and have a cup of tea.”

On how he spends his time today:

“I used to be a horrible man who couldn’t stop taking hostages. Now I’ve learned to switch off with deep breathing whilst listening to bird song.”

Referring to a prison art teacher who he held captive in his cell for three days:

“You’ve been my best hostage. You’re the only one who hasn’t sh*t himself. But there's nothing better than wrapping a governor up like a Christmas turkey.”

On boxing:

“I love boxing, my father was a great champion boxer, it is a fraternity, it is a family... we used to box in prison, but they are run by namby-pamby people now.”

On giving one victim post-traumatic stress disorder:

“That was 30 years ago, and I've moved on from that long ago. He was an a***hole, is an a***hole and will die an a***hole.”

Bronson on the prison system:

“I don't want my cell to be a furnished bedsit. Unfortunately, prison today is full of fairies. If I was a dog, I'd have had the RSPCA on my side.”

Finally, Bronson on his possible release:

'Give a man a break. We could be sitting around this table until the cow jumps over the moon talking the same old cr*p… As you know I'm anti-crime.”