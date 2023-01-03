Canadian cops appeal to kids knocking on doors in middle of night dressed as cows to stop

‘Unfortunately, in the Penfield area, what we have are some young people that have taken the game too far’

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have appealed to youngsters in the town of Campbell River who are knocking on doors in the middle of the night while dressed as cows to stop.

The Campbell River RCMP said they are hoping to speak to one individual who was caught on camera at around 10pm on December 3.

Mounties in Campbell River, British Columbia, are on the lookout for the culprit who was dressed as a cow as he rang doorbells before running away in the Penfield neighbourhood.

Police have said that while the incident was relatively harmless, the escalation of late-night doorbell ringing in the community has crossed from innocent fun into criminal mischief.

"Many people may consider the game of nicky nine doors a harmless prank, and we are sure there are adults in the community who remember playing the game in good fun as youth," said Constable Maury Tyre of the Campbell River RCMP.

"Unfortunately, in the Penfield area, what we have are some young people that have taken the game too far."

According to Tyre, several yard items have been broken as people run from doorways, and some of the doorbell ringing has occurred as late as 3am

"On more than one occasion the young people have ended up being physically apprehended by residents who have hit their breaking point," said Tyre.

Police are now hoping that parents can speak with their children about what's appropriate as recent antics have gone "beyond fun to disturbing to many residents."