Caged gangster Leon Cullen who made £300k A MONTH says ‘no big deal’ as Rolex seized

The 33-year-old was jailed for 22-and-a-half years in May 2021

A fed-up Leon Cullen who once made £300,000 A MONTH from his cocaine and firearms trafficking ring has told a UK court "it's not a big deal" as his Rolex watch was seized.

The notorious Liverpool gangster spent two years on the run as one of the UK’s most wanted men after fleeing in January 2018 before he was eventually nabbed in Dubai 2020.

The 33-year-old who is originally from Warrington, was jailed for 22-and-a-half years in May 2021 but has been hauled before Liverpool Crown Court this week for a hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

The gang boss was found to have benefitted to the tune of £350,000 through his involvement in the criminal underworld.

Persecutors revealed how Cullen had previously been told to repay a total of £22,820 in cash and a Rolex watch found in his possession when he was arrested.

But after the watch sold for £3,000 more than had been expected at auction, the matter had to be put back before a judge on Monday.

The crown then asked for the available amount stated on the POCA (Proceeds of Crime Act) order to be varied to £25,560.48 due to this additional sum raised from the sale of the watch.

Appearing via video link to HMP Frankland, Cullen confirmed his name before complaining that it was “absolutely pointless being here”.

“I agree with the amendment,” he stated. “It's not a problem. I asked for my solicitors to deliver with this."

As his counsel Umar Shazhad was about to address the court, Cullen further said: "Just sign it off today mate. It's not a big deal. They're keeping it anyway. Simple."

Cullen was then given a statutory three months to pay the sum, although the funds are already in the hands of the authorities.

Leon (right) and brother Anthony

Cullen was arrested as a result of a joint operation carried out by Cheshire Constabulary’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit, the National Crime Agency (NCA), the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (NWROCU), Interpol and police authorities in the UAE.

Cullen went on the run after detectives uncovered a drugs and money laundering operation he ran alongside his twin brother, Anthony Cullen.

They supplied cocaine and guns to other gangsters across the North West and "used violence to intimidate and control those they believed had crossed them" as well as to enforce debts, police said.

The pair used a business, Future Press Ltd, to launder money from their drugs network.

The professional, business-like operation offered a monthly wage bill of £50,000, plus bonuses of up to £10,000 and accommodation incentives also offered for so-called employees. As a result, the 20-strong gang netted profits that peaked at £290,000 each month.

Leon splashed the cash on a Maserati as his outfit supplied more than 50kg of cocaine across Cheshire, Bangor in North Wales and the North East between June 2016 and January 2018.

But a series of dawn raids on January 10, 2018, saw 19 properties in Warrington searched and 18 men arrested.

Weapons including an AK-47 assault rifle, revolvers, silencers and more than 100 rounds of ammunition were found.

Anthony Cullen was arrested in January 2018 along with 19 associates and he was jailed a year later for 27 years.

Leon Cullen fled but was finally detained by police in the United Arab Emirates in January 2020.

In February last year, he was returned to the UK and admitted conspiracy to supply firearms, conspiracy to possess firearms and ammunition and conspiracy to supply cocaine.

A five-year serious crime prevention order (SCPO) was also imposed, ensuring he will be required to stick to strict conditions upon his eventual release.

These include a ban from associating with two other members of the gang and informing the police of where he is living and working, bank accounts he is using and any vehicles and communication devices he owns or uses. The SCPO allows him to own a maximum of two computers and two mobile phones at any one time.

Detective Inspector Rob Balfour, of Cheshire Police's serious and organised crime unit, said at the time: “The criminal activity run by the Cullens has earned them and others at the top end of the organised crime group a considerable amount of money, from which they have lived a lavish lifestyle for a short time.

“We will keep utilising this legislation so not only do criminals have to complete lengthy sentences, their earned assets are removed and their lives post-sentence are effected by further financial restrictions until they have literally paid their debt to society.

“I think the public expect us to recover ill-gotten gains, and rightly so. They don’t want to see drug dealers profiting from their criminality and it is only right that we recover what we can.

“It’s important to highlight the powers of the POCA and SCPOs to help deter and prevent criminals from returning to organised crime, but also to young men who look up to and are influenced by people like Leon.”