Brother of missing Moors Murders victim slams sleuths for ‘anguish’ caused by falsely claiming to have found skull

A search of Saddleworth Moor for the boy’s body was stood down after police found no evidence of human remains

The brother of missing Moors Murders victim Keith Bennett has slammed a group of sleuths for the “anguish” they caused him by falsely claiming to have found the young boy’s skull.

Taking to Facebook a broken-hearted Alan Bennett slammed the team led by author Russell Edwards for wasting police time.

“To that individual that expected a thank you despite the anguish, waste of police time and being proven to be absolutely and undoubtedly wrong.”

Alan further shared a statement about the credibility of the group of sleuths who notified police of their supposed find in the Moors.

“Just goes to show there are 'experts,' used by some people and experts used by others to do a real professional job.”

“Another lesson there for Russell Edwards and his little group of friends. They couldn't have been more wrong on every level,” he said.

“They should be made to foot the bill for the search of that area and apologise publicly. I think their reputations are in tatters.”

On September 30th, an article published by The Daily Mail quoted a sleuth, who was part of a team led by Edwards, claiming a skull was found amid a search for the body of the missing 12-year-old.

Archaeologist Dawn Keen, who is not an accredited forensic expert, only saw photographs of the scene where Edwards believed the body to be.

“I do believe there are human remains there. They [police] have got to look,” she told the publication.

“From the photographs, I saw the teeth, I could see the canines, I could see the incisors, I could see the first molar. It is the left side of an upper jaw. There is no way that it is an animal.”

Further to this, Edwards himself claims to have found a “blue and white striped material” while digging for the body.

“The smell hit me about 2ft down. Like a sewer, like ammonia,” he told Daily Mail.

“It was on my clothes I stank of it. The soil reeked. I worked as a gravedigger when I was 19 that hits you, that smell of death. It is distinctive.”

“I was overjoyed. Then we found blue and white striped material. Then I stopped. I put everything back as I found it.”

Soon, Detectives from Greater Manchester Police and forensic experts began a massive search at the Moors, which was stood down a week later on October 7th when no remains were found.

The Forensic Archaeology Expert Panel from the Chartered Institute for Archeologists said that the so-called ‘expert’ used by Edwards had “interpreted evidence incorrectly.”

“Unfortunately, someone who is neither a CIfA-accredited professional archaeologist nor an accredited member of CIfA’s Forensic Archaeology Expert Panel (FAEP) interpreted the evidence incorrectly, albeit in good faith, contributing to the requirement for a large-scale excavation,” a spokesperson said.

Keith was murdered in 1964 by Ian Brady and Myra Hindley before being buried in Saddleworth Moors. However, despite extensive searches, his body has never been recovered.

The couple began their two-year murder spree, killing five victims, in 1963 after Brady told his lover he wanted to commit the “perfect murder.”

In 1966 Ian Brady and Myra Hindley were charged for the murders of Kilbride, Downey and Evans and received life sentences under a whole life tariff.

The police investigation into the case was reopened in 1985 after Brady admitted that he had killed both Reade and Keith Bennett, something police had already suspected.

In the murders of Reade, Kilbride and Bennett, Hindley lured them by offering them a lift in her van.

Undated file photos of Moors murderers Ian Brady and Myra Hindley. Photo: PA — © PA

She would then ask her passenger to accompany her to the Moors to search for an expensive glove that she had misplaced. Brady, travelling via motorcycle, would then meet her in the Moors where he would attack, sexually assault and kill their unsuspecting targets.

Lesley Ann Downey and Edward Evans were both lured to the couple’s home in Hattersley where they were killed.

Brady was caught red-handed killing Evans with an axe by Myra’s brother-in-law David Smith, who was a key witness for the prosecution.

He later moved to Galway where he ran a guesthouse with his second wife until died of cancer in 2012.

Myra Hindley died in 2002 of bronchial pneumonia, with Ian Brady dying of restrictive pulmonary disease in hospital in 2017.