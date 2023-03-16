British mounted police chase down and fine driver for using phone

Drivers in the UK face six points and a £200 fine if caught using a phone.

Video Team

Dramatic footage shows police officers from the Avon and Somerset Constabulary mounted section chasing after and fining a driver for using his phone while driving.

This driver was sighted and stopped on East Reach, Taunton, Somerset.


