British mounted police chase down and fine driver for using phone
Drivers in the UK face six points and a £200 fine if caught using a phone.
Dramatic footage shows police officers from the Avon and Somerset Constabulary mounted section chasing after and fining a driver for using his phone while driving.
This driver was sighted and stopped on East Reach, Taunton, Somerset. Drivers in the UK face six points and a £200 fine if caught using a phone.
