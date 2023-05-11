British boxing pal of Daniel Kinahan poses for pic wearing MTK Global-branded shorts

Ohara Davies is sporting the distinctive black shorts featuring the logo of the boxing company that was co-founded by the fugitive criminal

The British boxer Ohara Davies, who once described Irish mob boss Daniel Kinahan as a “very soft and caring person”, has posed for a pic in Dubai wearing MTK Global-branded shorts.

The fighter is seen in the Twitter photo with his arms in the air on a sunny beach with the Dubai skyline in the background.

He is sporting the distinctive black shorts featuring the logo of the boxing company that was co-founded by the fugitive criminal.

Davies commented: “I'm a little fat right now but I start my diet on Monday #Boxing” in the post that was shared by Arrjay Woof, an online sleuth who has previously been described as Daniel Kinahan’s nemesis, as he tracks the moves and activities of the wanted crime boss.

Davies previously praised Kinahan

“Ohara Davies wearing MTK global shorts in front of the Dubai skyline,” @arejaywoof commented, to which Davies replied: “I've got a spare pair over here if ya want it send an address lol.”

“Appreciate the offer,” Woof jokes.

Last year, Davies, who held the WBC Silver light-welterweight title from 2016 to 2017, responded to a tweet about him “getting thrown under the bus” when he replied in a message praising Kinahan.

“I was very stressed, Daniel Kinahan was actually the only one who reached out to help me all those years ago.....he’s a very soft and caring person," Davies tweeted.

There was some disbelief among his followers with one person writing: “Have a Google of Trevor O’Neil, an innocent victim of the Kinahan cartel. Murdered when on a family holiday. Really caring.”

Another added: “And him and his crew are WANTED for drug dealing, gun running and murder! ... but he’s a very soft and caring person."

In a previous tweet, Davies, who has no involvement in crime, gave a shout out to Irish fighter Jono Carroll, who also recently sang Kinahan’s praises in an online interview when the Carroll again defended Kinahan.

“Mother f***ers can say what yous want, this man gave me opportunity’s in this sport and without him I would have walked away a long time ago, I stand by everything I said here, I’ll always be thankful for his help and guidance in this sport,” Carroll tweeted.

Kinahan is on the run

In reply, Davies wrote: “Respect to you for this Jono, Seems to me like a bit of a witch hunt against Daniel Kinahan, how can they crucify a man like this who has never been convicted of a crime?”

MTK Global folded last year in the wake of an unprecedented $5million reward placed on the heads of Christy Kinahan Snr and his sons Daniel and Christopher Jnr by the US Department of Treasury in April.

When it shut down, an MTK statement at the time said: “As a business we have faced unprecedented levels of unfair scrutiny and criticism since the sanctioning by the US Government of Daniel Joseph Kinahan.

“It is a matter of public record that Mr Kinahan’s involvement in MTK ceased in 2017, and despite repeated reassurances in this regard, unfounded allegations about his ongoing association with us and our fighters persist.

“Since leading promoters have now informed us that they will be severing all ties with MTK and will no longer work with our fighters, we have taken the difficult decision to cease operations at the end of this month.”

We recently revealed how Kinahan is now facing a possible fraud probe in the United Arab Emirates after Dubai court officials discovered the company that sponsored his entry visa does not exist.

The revelation, which could see the on-the-run cartel boss barred from Dubai or even prosecuted there for visa fraud, is contained in court filings lodged with the US District Court.

Lawyers for California-based boxing manager Moses Heredia – who is suing Kinahan for poaching one of his fighters – made the disclosure as part of a four-page affidavit seeking default judgement against him.

The affidavit, says Heredia gave power of attorney to Dubai national Jouslin Chibli Khairallah on September 11, 2022. This was done for the express purpose of effecting service of Heredia’s civil court summons on Kinahan in the United Arab Emirates.

On December 15, 2022, after the summons had been registered with the Dubai justice system, a court official travelled to the address of Industrious Facilities Management, LLC, which is listed as the sponsor of Kinahan’s visa in the United Arab Emirates.

Its address was identified in court documentation as Office 602 in the Crystal Business Centre in Port Saeed, Dubai.

However, the affidavit continues, the court appointee “was unable to locate Industrious Facilities Management at the given address and no person located at the address knew of the location of said entity or Kinahan.”

Subsequently, Ms Khairallah also obtained details of a mobile number listed to Kinahan on his official documents in Dubai.

She engaged Tableegh Legal Notification Services to attempt service on Kinahan by text message; however, “the message could not be delivered”.

Permission to serve the summons on Kinahan by publication in the Arabic newspaper Al Fajr and in the English newspaper ‘The Gulf Times’ was subsequently allowed by Dubai Courts.

Kinahan – who is being hunted across the Middle East by the US Government’s Drug Enforcement Agency – has been the subject of a legal pursuit by Moses Heredia over the ‘illegal’ poaching of fighter JoJo Diaz in mid-2020.

After a default judgement was previously granted to Heredia – who is seeking between €12 million and €15 million in damages from Kinahan and MTK – the mob boss hired legal counsel and even offered under penalty of perjury to testify in the case.

However, Kinahan’s efforts to portray himself as a legitimate businessman stopped – as did any contact from him with the District Court in California – after he had a €5 million bounty placed on his head by the US government in April of last year.

Both Kinahan and MTK Global USA fired legal counsel representing them in the California case and have since ‘ghosted’ the legal proceedings.

Despite this, Heredia’s legal team, led by lawyer Eric Montalvo, has vowed to pursue Kinahan to the ends of the earth for the €15 million they claim Kinahan has cost their client. Kinahan is believed to be travelling between states in the Middle East in a bid to stay ahead of authorities.

Last year, Montalvo investigated information that Kinahan had fled to neighbouring Qatar, while reports have since linked him with locations including Tehran. But, the movements of the cartel leadership are believed to be “fluid”, with the organised crime group regularly moving around within the Middle East.

Mob boss Kinahan (45) is under pressure from law enforcement agencies across the globe and was previously described as “fearful” that authorities in the United Arab Emirates would “hand him over” to the US.