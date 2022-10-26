Bride's dress splattered with blood as husband gunned down at own wedding in Mexican shooting

Shocking footage showed terrified guests rushing to help as several bullets struck the groom

The couple were targeted in the attack

A bride's dress was splattered with blood as her new husband was gunned down at his own wedding in front of horrified guests.

Marco Antonio (32) was walking away from a church in the city of Caborca, Mexico, with the woman he had just married when he was shot dead.

The couple was walking towards their wedding car at about 5pm on Saturday when an unknown man opened fire.

There was panic among the couple's family and friends as paramedics attempted to save the IT engineer’s life, however, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His shocked wife was seen being led away by one guest with her dress covered in blood.

Antonio's sister who was also shot, with the bullet hitting her back, was rushed to hospital, but was released the same night.

State authorities have not confirmed whether the incident was related to organised crime.

Cartel wars have brought bloodshed to the city but cops said Antonio could have been killed "by mistake".

The prosecutor’s office added: "Investigations indicate that the attack against Marco Antonio was directed towards another individual who was also getting married at the same time in a different nearby city.

"No line of investigation is ruled out and all the necessary Criminal and Field Ballistics expert reports are carried out, in order to fully clarify the facts and find those responsible to do justice."

According to authorities, another man was shot several times at his wedding in a nearby city on the same night.

State governor Alfonso Durazo said: “This was an attack intended for a single individual. and this means that this will not happen just to anyone."

The city of Caborca is home to the Caborca Cartel, a criminal organisation understood to be commanded by the veteran drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero.

The cartel, which is believed to be running drug trafficking operations in the city, is in the midst of a bloody dispute with the Los Salazar criminal cell, identified as the armed wing of the Sinaloa Cartel.

At least 12 people were killed by gunmen who had barged into a bar just days ago as Mexico’s gang violence spirals out of control.

It is believed that there have been as many as 300,000 deaths since 2006, in Mexico's drug wars that have involved cases of appalling torture and depravity.