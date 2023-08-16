Boy (6) shot teacher in lung with mother’s handgun, child neglect case hears

“I shot that b*tch dead”, the pint-sized shooter boasted afterwards. “I got my mom’s gun last night.”

A six-year-old child in the US grabbed his mother’s handgun and blasted his teacher in the lung, stating “I shot that b*itch dead,” afterwards, a court has heard.

Deja Nicole Taylor (26) pleaded guilty to neglect of her child on Tuesday in a case which has shocked America.

The first-grade pupil blasted his teacher, Abigail Zwerner, at Richneck Elementary School in Newport, Virginia, on January 6.

The 25-year-old teacher suffered a collapsed lung and other serious injuries during the horrific incident.

The boy “fired one round that struck Zwerner in her left hand and upper torso,” the court was told.

Ms Zwerner has now filed a €37 million lawsuit accusing school officials of ignoring multiple warnings about the pupil leading up to the attack. She has since tendered her resignation.

The child’s mother told the US court she believed her gun was secured on a high closet shelf with a trigger lock in place, adding that she did not know how her son got a hold of the weapon.

The mum’s lawyer has said his client faced mental health issues after having an ectopic pregnancy and miscarriage previously.

The attorney told news reporters that Taylor’s son, who is now in the custody of his great-grandfather, “had extreme emotional issues, we are all working to see that he improves every day.”

He further noted that prosecutors stressed that the boy gained access to the firearms despite significant behavioural problems that his mom was or should have been aware of.

“I did it … I shot that b*tch dead,” the pint-sized shooter boasted afterwards. “I got my mom’s gun last night,” the child revealed in statements obtained by the court.

In June, Taylor pleaded guilty to federal charges of illegally obtaining and possessing a firearm and making a false statement on a government form to buy the firearm.

Taylor is scheduled to be sentenced for the charges in October.