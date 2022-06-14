Boy (15) arrested in UK after 3 killed in crash involving ‘stolen van’
A teenage boy has been arrested in northern England on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after three people were killed in a motorway crash on Monday night.
Police were called to the scene of the serious collision involving a van and taxi shortly before 11pm on Monday on the southbound M606 in Bradford, West Yorkshire.
It is suspected that the van, a Ford Transit, had been stolen before it drove the wrong way off the road’s Chain Bar roundabout.
Two men aged 28 and 49, who had been travelling in the taxi, were pronounced dead at the scene.
An 18-year-old male passenger in the van died in hospital on Tuesday morning.
Another passenger in the van, a 17-year-old boy, remains in hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, police confirmed.
The 15-year-old driver is also in hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
He has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Due to the nature of the incident, West Yorkshire Police informed the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) - a body that investigates serious issues involving police - who sent investigators to the scene.
Read more
The IOPC said evidence indicated that police did not follow the van the wrong way onto the motorway.
IOPC regional director Thea Walton said: “This was a tragic incident that has resulted in three people losing their lives. Our thoughts are with all those affected.
“We understand this will have caused considerable concern in the community and I would like to reassure people that there will be a thorough, independent investigation to understand exactly what has happened.
“We will be in contact with the families as soon as possible to explain our role and how our inquiries will progress.”
