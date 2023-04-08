Boy (12) charged with murder of grandmother due in court

The boy, who cannot be identified due to his age, is due to appear before Sheffield Youth Court

A 12-year-old boy who has been charged with murdering a 60-year-old “pillar of her community” will appear in court today.

South Yorkshire Police said the boy, who cannot be identified due to his age, will appear before Sheffield Youth Court on Saturday charged with murdering grandmother Marcia Grant, who was hit by a car.

Emergency services were called at 7.10pm on Wednesday to reports a woman had been knocked down in the Greenhill area of the city.

Marcia Grant (South Yorkshire Police/PA) — © South Yorkshire Police

Mrs Grant’s family released a statement, saying: “Marcia was a warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community.

“Her loss has already sent shockwaves through all who knew her or was lucky enough to be included in her orbit.

“We ask for privacy at this time while further investigations are under way and the family try to come to terms with this enormous loss.”

Floral tributes left outside a house on Hemper Lane, Greenhill, Sheffield (Dave Higgens/PA) — © Dave Higgens

A number of floral tributes had been left outside the property which had police tape across the driveway.

One message read: “I’m so sorry for your loss.

“She was a beautiful soul.”