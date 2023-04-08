Boy (12) charged with murder of grandmother due in court
The boy, who cannot be identified due to his age, is due to appear before Sheffield Youth Court
A 12-year-old boy who has been charged with murdering a 60-year-old “pillar of her community” will appear in court today.
South Yorkshire Police said the boy, who cannot be identified due to his age, will appear before Sheffield Youth Court on Saturday charged with murdering grandmother Marcia Grant, who was hit by a car.
Emergency services were called at 7.10pm on Wednesday to reports a woman had been knocked down in the Greenhill area of the city.
Mrs Grant’s family released a statement, saying: “Marcia was a warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community.
“Her loss has already sent shockwaves through all who knew her or was lucky enough to be included in her orbit.
“We ask for privacy at this time while further investigations are under way and the family try to come to terms with this enormous loss.”
A number of floral tributes had been left outside the property which had police tape across the driveway.
One message read: “I’m so sorry for your loss.
“She was a beautiful soul.”
Today's Headlines
Crime Time | Woman with 879 criminal convictions tells judge that going back to jail is a ‘godsend’
Home sweet home | Fair City star Jenny Dixon and ex-TD husband bring twin girls home six weeks after birth
Killer Deal | Mr Moonlight killer Patrick Quirke in €700k land deal from behind bars
brave words | Alanna Quinn Idris shares hopes for future despite horror attack that left her blind in one eye
'shockwaves' | Boy (12) charged with murder of grandmother due in court
Down Raid | Drugs and petrol bombs linked to loyalist gangland feud seized by police
strictly romance | DWTS couple reveal how they make relationship work as they celebrate one year together
Mother's heartache | Mum of murdered Amanda Jenkins opens up about family fears of killer’s release
Easter Tragedy | Woman (20s) killed in single-vehicle collision in Co Meath
brutal honesty | Republic of Ireland women’s manager Vera Pauw in explosive interview