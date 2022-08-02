Blue star Lee Ryan arrested for allegedly ‘intimidating’ cabin crew who wouldn’t serve him alcohol on flight

The 39-year-old was hauled away by police once the flight landed

Blue singer Lee Ryan was arrested after allegedly “intimidating” cabin crew on a flight from Glasgow to London because they would not serve him alcohol.

The 39-year-old is alleged to have become abusive to airline staff and was arrested by airport police on Sunday when the flight landed at London City Airport.

After being cuffed he was hauled away in a police van.

He spent the night behind bars on suspicion of public order offences, before being released from custody 12 hours later, pending further investigation.

One passenger claimed the flight was delayed by 20 minutes due to his behaviour.

“He became aggressive with the air hostesses once it became clear he wouldn't get given alcohol,” the passenger told The Sun.

“At one point he left his seat and started walking up and down the aisle despite being told to sit down — he even ran behind the cabin crew curtains. It was crazy behaviour.”

Another told the publication “The way he acted was really intimidating.”

In a statement, Met Police said: “At around 1640hrs on Sunday, 31 July, officers met a flight that had arrived at London City Airport from Glasgow.”

“A 39-year-old man was arrested for a public order offence. He was taken into custody at an East London police station and was released under investigation the following day.”