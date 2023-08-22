Banned Dublin driver says he was ‘giving new homeless friend bed for night’

Mark Cronin (44) had offered his new friend a bed for the night and he was collecting him when he was stopped by gardaí

Mark Cronin said he borrowed his uncle’s car to help a man out

A banned driver caught behind the wheel had borrowed his uncle’s car to give a lift to a homeless man he had befriended, a court heard.

Judge Gerard Jones imposed a three-month sentence, suspended for two years, and disqualified Cronin from driving for 10 years.

The defendant, of Delhurst Park in Ongar, admitted uninsured and unlicensed driving on February 21, 2023.

Garda Noel Flaherty told Blanchardstown District Court that gardaí were on mobile patrol when they saw a Renault Clio which was missing a right tail light and a front light.

Gda Flaherty said the vehicle drove through Ongar Village, before turning onto Hayworth Terrace and continued onto Delhurst Park.

Gda Flaherty said Cronin stopped the car and gardaí demanded his driving licence.

The defendant told gardaí he was a disqualified driver.

The court heard Cronin had received a 10-year driving ban in 2016.

His defence said Cronin had met a man, who was homeless, and he had offered him a place for the night.

Cronin borrowed his uncle’s car to give the homeless man a lift to his accommodation.

The defendant was trying to do a friend a favour, and he foolishly got behind the wheel, he said.

Cronin had a number of health problems, including cirrhosis of the liver.

Cronin had co-operated fully with gardaí.