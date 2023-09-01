Balkan cartel blasted out of the water as 2.7 tonnes of ‘Scarface’ cocaine is seized on ship

The Europol force busted some of the gang out on the boat itself and also confiscated over half a million euro in cash

One of the gang is arrested

A coalition of international detectives have brought down a Balkan Cartel that had been shipping multiple tonnes of cocaine from Brazil to the EU, using Cape Verde as a drop off point.

In images released on Friday, Europol officers are seen sorting through the massive amount of ‘Scarface’ cocaine which had been stashed in holdalls on board a ship.

Some of the packages are emblazoned with images of the ‘Tony Montana’ character from the famous movie.

The Serbian-led operation involved top cops from Brazil, Croatia, France, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Slovenia.

The Europol force busted some of the gang out on the boat itself and confiscated 2.7 tonnes of marching powder as well as over half a million euro in cash. Detectives were seen in pictures rummaging through boxes containing mountainous piles of money.

2.7 tonnes of coke

“Operational intelligence pointed out that the skippers from Ukrainian and Czech nationality travelled several times to Capo Verde or other locations in West Africa to prepare their vessel for smuggling operations,” Europol stated.

On the “action day” of August 24 last month, cops also carried out 15 house searches and made six arrests.

Seized cash

They also nabbed a number of luxury watches and high-end vehicles as well as blocking numerous bank accounts and real estate operations.

Through international surveillance, the operation began by tracking a large ship coming across the Atlantic from Brazil.

Investigators had identified a Serbian national as one of the main organisers in the criminal network, who was then designated to be a High Value Target (HVT).

Cape Verde

“The law enforcement actions targeted this Serbian HVT, as well as other individuals instrumental for the continuous functioning of the drug cartel’s operations,” Europol’s statement said.

“These main coordinators of the drug cartel arranged the shipping operations via encrypted communication platforms.

“Europol intelligence revealed a complete covered network operating across continents and countries. We facilitated the coordination among national authorities and deployed an expert to Belgrade on the action day to support investigators on the field.

“Europol also facilitated the deployment of two Serbian investigators to team with the Spanish authorities during the searches of the seized vessel.”

The takedown of three encrypted communication tools used by criminals, namely Encrochat, Sky ECC and Anom, has given international law enforcement an unprecedented insight into criminal networks and how they function.

One of the gang is arrested

One trend uncovered was the important role criminal networks composed of nationals from countries in the Balkan region play in the global cocaine trade.

“Europol created the Operational Taskforce Balkan Cartel to provide a response to this threat.

“The Operational Taskforce brings together countries from the Balkan region, the EU and worldwide, so they can effectively target these criminal networks under the leadership of members with close ties to the region,” Europol’s statement concluded.