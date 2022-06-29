Baby found in huge pile of cocaine as officers raid house after routine traffic violation

An order was made by authorities regarding a ‘baby in danger'

Over 4.5 kilos of cocaine was found surrounding the four-month-old baby

A baby has been found in a pile of cocaine while police officers searched a house in Belgium.

The four-month-old was found in a bedroom in Brussels where cocaine was found spread across the floor.

The raid by cops came about by chance after they stopped the suspect for a traffic violation and made the decision to search his home after analysing his mobile phone.

Police said they found over 4.5 kilos of the drugs as well as Kinder Eggs stuffed with cocaine and scales.

The public prosecutor immediately drew up a report to be submitted regarding the ‘minor in danger’.

One suspect was arrested and it was reported his wife and mother-in-law were in the house at the time.

The suspect’s wife was arrested but was released after questioning.

In the living room of the house the police found €16,295 in cash and seized two vehicles, luxury watches and a television.

A police spokesperson said: “The local criminal investigation department of the Brussels Capital/Ixelles police zone made a disturbing discovery on Tuesday, 21 June, during a house search. In a pile of drugs, we found a baby was growing up in that environment.”