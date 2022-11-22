Australian Police launch fresh manhunt for Irishman ‘on the run’ for seven years

Paul Casey (43) had been arrested in Coogee in 2013, after allegedly being caught in possession of $40,000 cash and 750g of MDMA

An Irishman who has been on the run for seven years has become the subject of a renewed Australian Federal Police (AFP) appeal to catch him.

Paul Casey (43) had been arrested in Coogee in March 2013, after allegedly being caught in possession of $40,000 cash and 750g of MDMA.

He was charged with possession and supply of a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug and two charges relating to dealing with the proceeds of crime.

Casey was set to go to trial in March 2015, but when he failed to appear at Downing Centre District Court, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The AFP has now issued a renewed appeal to the public for information on Casey, who is a “person of interest” to their Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (FAST).

His last known location was in eastern Sydney and the mid-north coast of NSW, but police have admitted that he could be anywhere in Australia.

They also suspect that Mr Casey could be using false identification documents to work and may have Australian bank accounts under other names.

Casey is being tracked by the AFP Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, which targets people who are subject to arrest warrants for serious offences including murder, drug trafficking, child exploitation, sex offences, money laundering and serious fraud.

If Mr Casey is found guilty of the offences he is charged with, the penalties for each charge range from two years behind bars to life imprisonment.

AFP Sergeant Daniel Quade said the public could play a crucial role in bringing Mr Casey back into police custody.

“Our aim is to identify, locate and apprehend fugitives who are wanted for serious offences and bring them to justice for their alleged crimes,” Sgt. Quade said.

“Anyone who has information about Mr Casey’s whereabouts is urged to contact the AFP so we can remove him from the community and have him face court,” he said.