Australian police issue warrant for arrest of Irishman in connection with arson
James McArdle is known to frequent Melbourne CBD and St Kilda.
Police in Australia have issued a warrant for the arrest of an Irishman who is wanted in connection to “incidents of arson.”
Police have appealed to the public for help in locating James McArdle (29) who is known to frequent Melbourne CBD and St Kilda.
McArdle is described as 180cm tall, of medium build, with brown hair. He also speaks with an Irish accent.
He has a number of tattoos including one on his left arm which reads: “Only the strong survive”.
Anyone who sights McArdle or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
