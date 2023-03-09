Arrest warrant issued for Irishman (30) allegedly caught with €299 worth of MDMA in Ibiza

A court issued a ‘search and arrest warrant’ for the Irishman on Monday when he did not appear at the hearing

A Spanish court has issued an arrest warrant for a young Irishman after he failed to turn up in court on drugs charges.

The 30-year-old had been due to go on trial in the Superior Court of Justice of the Balearic Island in connection with a drugs seizure in in Sant Antoni in 2018.

But the court issued a “search and arrest warrant” for the Irishman on Monday when he did not appear at the hearing in which he was summoned to answer for “a crime against public health”.

The Public Prosecutor had requested a sentence of 45 months in prison and a fine of €600 for the accused man, known only as Brian JS, following the seizure of 13 bags of MDMA.

As previously reported by the Superior Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands, the young man was “surprised” by agents of the Sant Antoni Local Police who found among his belongings some bags containing 10.7 grams of MDMA.

According to local news website Periodico de Ibiza, he was arrested as the alleged “perpetrator of a crime of drug trafficking” and the indictment claims he was carrying the substances for sale to third parties

It is reported that the drug would have reached an approximate price of €299.

Every year, a significant number of Irish people arrested on drugs charges in Ibiza.

Last June, an Irish tourist was also arrested in Ibiza after being caught with more than 100 grams of cocaine.

The Spanish Civil Guard confirmed that a British man was also arrested after the pair were stopped at a checkpoint in Sant Antoni.

Police say the pair were acting strangely in the car and were asked to leave the vehicle to be searched.

When they got out of the car, one of the men tried to get rid of the small plastic bag containing the cocaine by throwing it into the street.

However, he was caught and both men were arrested.

Police later confirmed that the bag contained 102 grams of cocaine.