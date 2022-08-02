Arrest warrant issued for brother of Manchester Arena bomber
A judge has issued a warrant for the arrest of the older brother of the Manchester Arena bomber.
Ismail Abedi (28), who now uses the name Ishmale Ben Romdhan, failed to appear at the Manchester Magistrates Court on Tuesday to give evidence at the public inquiry into the 2017 tragedy.
The IT worker left his flat in Manchester last August and is now believed to be with his parents and three youngest siblings in Libya.
District Judge Jack McGarva said he was satisfied that Abedi was aware of the hearing and also noted the proceedings had generated a “great deal of publicity”.
Issuing a warrant without bail, he said: “We will now have to wait for him to be apprehended.”
Ismail Abedi’s brother, Salman Abedi (22), killed 22 people when he detonated bomb after an Ariana Grande concert inside the Manchester Arena in May 2017.
Their other brother Hashem (25) was jailed for helping him manufacture the bomb.
The inquiry wanted to question Ismail over his DNA being found on a hammer in a Nissan Micra car that was used by his two younger brothers to transport and store the explosive prior to the concert.
Bereaved families said Ismail was a “coward” and accused him of “truly despicable contempt”.
Manchester Arena bombing victims were failed, say families
Remembrance for people who died in bomb attack at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester
Manchester Arena bomb plotter calls prison guard ‘filthy pig’ in court outburst
Kim Harrison, who represents 11 of the victims' families, said: “Whilst we welcome the conviction of Ismail Abedi today we remain sorely disappointed that the conviction had to take place in his absence.
"We remain gravely concerned as to how Abedi was able to leave the country before giving evidence to the inquiry in the first place.
"His leaving the country should never have happened and despite the conviction he is unlikely to face any real justice until he is apprehended, if at all.
"The families deserve to know the truth about what happened that night and the contempt Ismail Abedi has shown them is truly despicable."
Ismail Abedi has denied any involvement with the attack.
Today's Headlines
Monster | Brave victim waives anonymity to unmask Sicko who abused 3-month baby and girl (10)
Drug charges | Two men appear in court after €13k of crack cocaine seized during car search in Dublin
'hugely proud' | Sister of Love Island Irish star Dami says she ‘can’t wait’ to meet his girlfriend Indiyah
Mountain tragedy | Man (60s) dies after falling into stream near Ireland’s largest waterfall in Sligo
NEW HOME | Excited Morah Ryan moves into new Clontarf apartment to stay close to Bonnie and Lottie
Breaking silence | Sabina Higgins to condemn Russian invasion following criticism of controversial letter
HUGE DRUG CACHE | British Army vet caught running Tyrone cocaine factory jailed for four-and-a-half-years
Fast and Furious | Hundreds of fines issued over bank holiday as gardai crack down on speeders
'She'll be grand' | Kathryn Thomas jokes that she has separation anxiety as first day of ‘big school’ looms
Gangland shooting | No charges for chief suspect in brutal gun murder of Zach Parker outside Dublin gym