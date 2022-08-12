Armed man who tried to breach security at FBI office in Ohio dies in standoff

Authorities are investigating whether or not the man had ties to far-right extremist groups.

In this still image taken from WKEF/WRGT video, members of the FBI Evidence Response Team work outside the FBI building in Kenwood, Ohio, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. An armed man decked out in body armor tried to breach a security screening area at an FBI field office in Ohio on Thursday, then fled and was injured in an exchange of gunfire in a standoff with law enforcement, authorities said. (Courtesy WKEF/WRGT via AP) — © AP/PA Images

An armed man who tried to breach security at an FBI office in Ohio has died following a stand-off with officers.

Officials said that Ricky Shiffer (42) tried to breach the visitor’s screening area at the FBI office in Cincinnati on Thursday morning, but fled when agents confronted him.

Ohio State Highway Patrol spokesman Nathan Dennis said a state trooper on an interstate later spotted Shiffer. He then fired shots as the trooper chased him.

The suspect eventually got out of his car on a rural road and exchanged gunshots with police before dying at the scene.

It is believed that Shiffer was in Washington DC in the days leading up to the January 2021 insurrection and may have been at Capitol Hill on the day of the attack.

Authorities are investigating whether or not the man had ties to far-right extremist groups.

It comes amid a rise in threats against FBI agents in the days following a search at the Mar-a-Lago estate belonging to former US President Donald Trump.

FBI agents raided the estate in Florida on Monday as part of an investigation into Trump's removal of official presidential records from the White House to his Florida resort.