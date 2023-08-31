Andrew Tate claims he tricked police into believing he was being investigated in Ireland

‘Start talking about Ireland and wonder if they found the assets in Ireland’

Andrew Tate has claimed he tricked Romanian police into believing he was under investigation in Ireland.

The self-proclaimed misogynist who is awaiting trial on charges of human trafficking, was released from house arrest by a Romanian court last month.

Tate and his brother Tristan, both of whom have dual US and British citizenship, were charged in June along with two Romanian women of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. The suspects have denied the allegations.

Claiming that he knew the police had secretly bugged his cell while he was being held in a Romanian jail, Tate told the writer, entrepreneur and influencer Patrick Bet-David how he deceived the Romanian police by recounting the plot of 'Rush Hour 2'.

Tate said when he and Tristan were initially separated and subsequently placed in the same cell, they realised their cells had been subjected to surveillance.

They then commenced a discussion focusing on Ricky Tan, a crime boss from Hong Kong, as well as the characters Carter and Lee, which forms the basis of the hit movie starring Jackie Chan.

Tate went on to recount that he had whispered to Tristan, suggesting they provide evidence of the surveillance.

“I'll tell you because they bugged our cells, so when me and Tristan were separate and we end up, get in the same cell, me and Tristan instantly knew,” he told Bet-David.

"So then we start talking about Ricky Tan (a) crime boss from Hong Kong and how Carter and Lee are the ones that can stop him. What we were doing is describing the plot of Rush Hour 2.

"They're in the case files. Ricky Tan, Carter, Lee, Hong Kong, it's all in the case files. (I) whispered in Tristan's ear, ‘they bugged this cell. Let's prove it. Start talking about Ireland and wonder if they found the assets in Ireland’.”

"We talked about it for about a week and then we saw on the news 'Investigation expanded into Ireland.' Neither him or I have ever been to Ireland in our lives."

Luton-born Tate, who has been described as the 'king of toxic masculinity', and his brother Tristan, were arrested on December 29 in Bucharest and taken into custody.

After an appeal in March, the pair were allowed to return to their compound where they were placed under house arrest.

In June, Romania's anti-organised crime agency known as DIICOT requested that judges extend the house arrest measure after it filed its investigation.

DIICOT alleges that Tate, his brother Tristan and two Romanian women formed a criminal group in 2021 “in order to commit the crime of human trafficking” in Romania, as well as in the United States and Britain.

They deny all the charges against them.

The 36-year-old former kickboxer has been dubbed the ‘king of toxic masculinity’ for his YouTube and TikTok videos, which have billions of views online.

A self-described misogynist, Tate has argued that women are the property of their husbands and should “have kids, sit at home, be quiet and make coffee”.

He has also argued that rape victims must “bear responsibility” for the attacks on them.

Earlier this year, Minister Simon Harris said he had spoken to a number of parents who were concerned about his influence on young men, in particular on teenage boys.

“I didn't know who Andrew Tate was. We all know who Andrew Tate is. I think a lot of parents have found out who Andrew Tate is,” he said in January.

“I think a number of parents are having conversations with teenage boys, with their children about Andrew Tate and these people who have been following Andrew Tate.

A documentary investigating Tate's online community entitled ‘Andrew Tate: The Man Who Groomed the World?’ is to be aired tonight at 9pm on BBC 3.

As part of the investigation, journalist Matt Shea delves into one of Tate's money making schemes, the War Room, which charges $8,000 in membership fees each year and offers courses in how to make money, as well as inclusion in an encrypted Telegram chat with other members.

Shea also travels to the US and Buenos Aires, Argentina, to meet two women who claim they were groomed by members of Tate's War Room into becoming cam girls.