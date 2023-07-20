Alleged drug dealer known as ‘Sodapuppy’ arrested following record crystal meth seizure

The 43-year-old has been linked by the Dutch Public Prosecution Service to the seizure of 2.5 tons of methamphetamine in 2019 in Rotterdam

An alleged Colombian drug dealer has been arrested following a record seizure of crystal meth in the Netherlands.

The fugitive Paul Hoyos Bohórquez (aka Sodapuppy), who was wanted by Dutch authorities, was arrested in Tulua, Colombia, following a complex intelligence-led investigation spanning four countries.

The 43-year-old has been linked by the Dutch Public Prosecution Service to the seizure of 2.5 tons of methamphetamine in 2019 in Rotterdam.

Authorities in all four countries worked together to catch Bohórquez whose arrest was a top priority for international investigation services, as he is seen as a key figure in the operations of Mexican cartels in the Netherlands and Europe.

Hoyos is said to have coordinated cocaine and methamphetamine production in the Netherlands on behalf of Mexican drug cartels.

He is also associated with the importation of large amounts of cocaine and several drug labs in the Netherlands.

He is now in custody awaiting his extradition to the Netherlands where he is also suspected of laundering large amounts of money. A total of €20 million has been linked to him from the Netherlands to Mexico and Colombia.

The wide-ranging investigation has led to several drug labs being dismantled across Europe and more than 50 suspects arrested.

Colombia had sent three detectives to Europe to help work on the case with Europol and their counterparts in the EU Member States.

As part of the Dutch investigation, at least four people were arrested in 2020 including a woman aged 39 and three men aged 30 to 33.

The 2.5 tons of crystal meth was found after a raid on the Schiebroek business park in Rotterdam discovered it stashed behind a double wall in a hidden room.

It is the largest ever seizure of the drug in Europe.

In another location in De Meern, near Utrecht, more than 17,000 litres of chemicals were seized, which police believe would have been used to make cocaine from cocaine paste.

Europol revealed how it had developed intelligence on Mexican and Colombian drug trafficking organisations active in Europe through its work on deciphering encrypted criminal communications.

Up to then, these various criminal networks had been able to operate mostly under the radar of law enforcement.

“Europol’s analysis helped identify the key targets in Europe and Latin America, alongside the cocaine and methamphetamine production facilities scattered across Europe,” the agency revealed.

“Europol organised a number coordination meetings in order to bring together all the involved countries to develop a joint strategy to bring down these networks.”

Over the course of the investigation, several drug labs were dismantled in Europe, and more than 50 suspects arrested.

“The Colombian suspect was on the run, with law enforcement across the world working together to locate him and bring him to justice,” Europol added.

“We deployed one of our experts to Colombia and funded the deployment of a Dutch investigator to assist the national authorities with his arrest. Colombia also deployed three investigators to Europol’s headquarters to work jointly on this case with Europol and their counterparts in EU Member States.”