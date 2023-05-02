Alleged cowboy builder with ‘Irish accent’ named on UK 'most wanted' list

Steven Fidler is wanted by several police forces across Britain and was the focus of a BBC Crimewatch appeal

An alleged cowboy builder with an Irish accent has been named on a UK 'most wanted' list after customers were fleeced out of thousands of pounds over a three-year period.

Steven Fidler who is described as speaking with a “Midlands accent, sometimes Irish” and is wanted by several police forces across Britain was the focus of a BBC Crimewatch appeal.

The 35-year-old who had been operating in Warwickshire and the West Midlands has also been named on the Crimestoppers Most Wanted list

Last year, Warwickshire Police issued an appeal to the public for their help to find Fidler following an incident in the county.

He is now wanted by several police forces across the UK, including West Midlands, Cheshire and Warwickshire.

Crimestoppers say that Fidler has used a host of fake names, and is wanted over allegations of fraud by false representation and other frauds.

Between November 2019 to January 2022 Fidler used online bidding sites to win jobs under several pseudonyms including Steve Donohue; Steven and Riley Doherty; and Paddy, Billy, Riley and Simey McGuinley.

Stephen Fidler is wanted by several UK police forces

Company names he has used reportedly include Doherty Master Plastering and Building Solutions, Doherty Building Solutions, Elite Roofing and Building Services, Master Build and Fortitude Painting & Decorating Solutions.

According to Crimestoppers, various people who advertised building or decoration projects on online bidding sites were "contacted by Fidler using various unregistered company names".

Others, they say, have had him recommended to them.

"Fidler has quoted for the building work for each of the complainants and this has been accepted, with contracts being drawn up either verbally or, in lots of cases, written," Crimestoppers said.

"Fidler has asked for a large portion of the costs upfront and the complainants have paid thousands of pounds in bank transfers and cash.

"He has then started the work for each complainant, often recommending further work they need doing, and asking for more money. His attendance has been sporadic, frequently making excuses as to non-attendance.

"For the majority of the complainants Fidler has done work to demolish or strip back parts of each house, and has then stopped attending."

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts should call Crimestoppers, which is free to contact from a landline and anonymous, on 0800 555 111. Their crime reference is CS2303-18955.

Other details relating to Fidler included tattoos on his right arm, a large full sleeve tattoo detailing figures and birds and on his right hand a flower (rose)

On his left leg is ‘Royal Marines Commando’ with an emblem while on his right leg is a dagger.

He also has a three-inch horizontal scar on the ankle of his right leg/foot and a scar on his left thumb.