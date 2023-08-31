All-Blacks legend’s ‘niece’ loses last chance appeal over biggest ever New Zealand meth bust

Officers found more than 500kg of the Class A drug in a rented caravan and buried in sand dunes at Ninety Mile Beach

A close relative of rugby legend Jonah Lomu has been told she can no longer appeal the sentences she received for what was one of New Zealand’s biggest ever drug busts.

Selaima Fakaosilea, whose mother is the All-Blacks player’s first cousin, was found guilty in 2019 of importing methamphetamine and participating in an organised criminal gang following the infamous 2016 Ninety Mile Beach bust.

In June of that year, officers found more than 500kg of the Class A drug in a rented caravan and buried in sand dunes which, at the time, was hailed as the largest drug bust the country had ever seen.

She was sentenced to 12-and-a-half years’ imprisonment. This was added to a 2018 sentence of 14-and-a-half years in prison for two charges of supplying meth and one of supplying cocaine for which she had pled guilty.

Fakaosilea, who has always maintained her innocence, has tried three times to reduce her 12-and-a-half-year jail sentence.

In 2021, Fakaosilea appealed the conviction and sentence at the Court of Appeal where her sentence was reduced by three years.

The following year, the Supreme Court dismissed Fakaosilea’s application for a second appeal against the 2019 conviction and sentence.

However, an appeal by Wellington drug operation helper, William Allan Berkland, in a separate case, left the door open for a third appeal by Fakaosilea.

Berkland was originally sentenced to 13 years and three months in jail for his role in helping the head of a meth operation run from a Wellington home.

The Supreme Court cut his sentence to eight years and eight months’ jail, due to his lessor role in the operation.

In light of Berkland’s appeal, Fakaosilea went back to the Supreme Court, seeking leave to appeal both her 2018 sentence and further appeal her 2019 sentence.

However, her lawyer Greg Bradford​ was unsuccessful in trying to argue Fakaosilea was not involved with the importation, because any alleged involvement by her came after the drugs were in New Zealand waters.

The highest court in New Zealand has now released a judgment on Wednesday in which Supreme Court Justices Susan Glazebrook, Joe Williams and Stephen Kós ruled there were no inconsistencies in the sentencing.

They noted a discount of four years had been applied to Fakaosilea’s 2019 sentence because of background factors.

The judges said they were not satisfied there was any risk of a substantial miscarriage of justice in either case.

Fakaosilea’s brother, Ulakai Fakaosilea, was one of seven other people also convicted over the Ninety Mile Beach meth importation. He pleaded guilty and received 22 years and nine months in jail.

Since the bust the story of the foiled scheme has made its way onto New Zealand screens through the comedy-drama Far North.

Fakaosilea comes from a prominent rugby family – her brother Lolo Fakaosilea is an Australian rugby union player currently playing for Japan – and she is a close relative of All Black great Jonah Lomu, with the siblings calling him “uncle”.

In 2022, Fakaosilea was caught in a romantic relationship with a prison guard at Auckland Region Women’s Corrections Facility.