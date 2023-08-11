Air cabin crew busted by cops for alleged sex romps in €2,300 per night luxury hotel

Up to 30 cabin crew were allegedly working as escorts.

Detectives in Vietnam have arrested a group of air cabin crew this week who were allegedly offering sex to punters in a luxurious hotel for €800 per 90 minute romps.

A squad of police moved in on the pricey venue in Ho Chi Minh on Wednesday evening where they reportedly found three flight attendants engaging in extracurricular activities with different punters.

“Vo Thi My Hanh admitted to contacting many flight attendants, 'hot girls' and photo models, then sent pictures of prostitutes in flight attendant uniforms to get customers to hire them for sex,” Vietnamese police said in a statement.

Arrest (Vietnamese Police)

Vo Thi My Hanh is the alleged ring leader of the operation and she is now being held in custody on suspicion of prostitution and brokering sex services. At least one of her colleagues worked as a model.

The 26-year-old was an air hostess with Vietnam Airlines but apparently packed that in earlier this year to focus on a new ‘business venture.’

She has been pictured alongside planes whilst wearing her work uniform.

Men would allegedly transfer money to Vo Thi My Hanh who would then arrange the meeting between the men and the cabin crew - many of them her former colleagues and girls from other airlines.

She is alleged to have targeted the air hostesses and local models with offers of extra income while they were on stop overs in Vietnam.

Cops allege Hanh had up to 30 women working for her and was charging €800 for a 90-minute session with the girls or €2,300 for an overnight stay.

Police also said that the woman had made more than €38,000 for herself since the operation began.

She posted pictures of herself on expensive boats and staying at luxury locations around the world online but detectives claim this was part of a secret plan to draw other girls into her lifestyle.

Cops are now trying to trace others involved in the prostitution ring and have appealed for other people involved to come forward with more information.

The Ho Chi Minh City Police Department said in a statement on Thursday: "On August 9, 2023, the Criminal Police Department presided over and coordinated with the District 1 Police to deploy the plan to dismantle the sex ring.

Arrest (Vietnamese Police)

"An inspection was conducted of the hotel on Le Thi Rieng Street of Ben Thanh ward, District 1, where officers found that in four rooms, there were four subjects engaging in prostitution.

"Three were flight attendants and one was a model all in their twenties.

"The suspect Vo Thi My Hanh was detained for the act of brokering sex.

"At the police station, the four women claimed to have been employed by the suspect who sold them for sex at the hotel for 1,000 to 3,000 USD.

"Currently, the Investigative Police Department, City Public Security and Criminal Police Department continue to consolidate documents and evidence while investigating the case and strictly handling it in accordance with the law.

"The Investigation Police Agency calls on the accomplices of the suspect to come to the headquarters of the Criminal Police Department in Ho Chi Minh City to surrender and be granted leniency.”