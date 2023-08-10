34 suspects arrested in Ireland as Interpol target west African Black Axe crime gang

Irish authorities arrested 12 suspects for investigative purposes and 22 for money laundering and gangland-style offences

Some of the cash seized from one suspect

A total of 34 arrests have been made during the Irish leg of the Interpol-led Operation Jackal which took on the notorious west African organised crime gang Black Axe.

More than €2 million has also been seized, as police forces, financial crime units and cybercrime agencies across 21 countries around the world targeted the west African gang.

Irish authorities arrested 12 suspects for investigative purposes and 22 for money laundering and gangland-style offences while in five criminal cases involving Irish companies, €225,655 was recovered.

Bank accounts have been frozen, suspects arrested, and financial investigations triggered worldwide as the operation carried out between May 15 and 29 struck hard against Black Axe and similar West African organised crime groups.

More than 200 bank accounts linked to the illicit proceeds of online financial crime were blocked during the operation and several kingpins arrested whose crime networks are considered a serious global security threat.

“It became apparent early in the investigation that international cooperation and the use of Interpol’s analytical and coordination capabilities was essential to the investigation, and remains a pivotal element to the success to date and the ongoing investigation into this group,” the Deputy Head of the National Central Bureau in Dublin, Tony Kelly, said.

In Portugal, four investigations resulted in the accumulated seizure and recovery of almost €1.4 million.

Interpol’s Financial Crime and Anti-Corruption Centre (IFCACC) had deployed officers to Lisbon where Portuguese authorities raided five properties. This led to the arrest of four suspects and the seizure of €5,000 in cash.

Cards and cash were seized from one suspect who was detected at an ATM using eight different money mule cards to make illicit withdrawals.

Cash seized from another suspect who was arrested earlier in the year also related to West African organised crime groups.

In total, €2.15m has been seized or frozen; there were 103 arrests; 1,110 suspects identified and 208 bank accounts blocked.

“Organised crime is mostly driven by financial gain and Interpol is committed to working with our member countries to deprive these groups of their ill-gotten assets,” said Isaac Kehinde Oginni, Director of Interpol’s Financial Crime and Anti-Corruption Centre (IFCACC).

“This successful operation involving so many countries clearly shows what can be achieved through international cooperation, and will serve as a blueprint for concerted police action against financial crime in the future.”

The director added: “It also sends a strong message to West African crime networks that no matter where they hide in cyberspace, Interpol will pursue them relentlessly. The illegal activities of Black Axe and similar crimes syndicates will remain a priority for Interpol.”

Further arrests and prosecutions are predicted across the world as intelligence continues to come in and investigations unfold.

According to Interpol, Black Axe, and an increasing number of other West African organised crime syndicates, is a violent mafia-style gang renowned for cyber-enabled financial fraud, in particular business email compromise schemes, romance scams, inheritance scams, credit card fraud, tax fraud, advance payment scams and money laundering.

“Sharing case studies and investigative intelligence both ahead of and during the operation, countries were able to target specific suspects and locations for raids, house searches, judicial proceedings and arrests,” the crime-fighting agency revealed.

“The General Secretariat provided support services in the field, facilitating arrests through case coordination, crime analysis and the provision of intelligence leads.

Interpol officials were deployed to Cote d’Ivoire, Portugal and Spain where they supported local law enforcement with crime analysis and case coordination support.

Interpol also assisted local law enforcement in examining the devices seized during arrests, cross checking data against criminal databases and coordinating outreach with law enforcement agencies in other member countries.