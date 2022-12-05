€310 million worth of cocaine found floating in the Caribbean Sea

15 people were arrested in a drug seizure worth almost €310 million.

An unmanned boat with 5 tons of cocaine on board was intercepted. / Armada de Colombia

Around €310 million worth of cocaine has been seized by authorities in a major drug bust at sea.

Dutch, Colombian and American authorities joined forces to intercept 9.7 tons of cocaine, 5 tons of which were just floating in the Caribbean Sea near Aruba.

The drugs are left at sea in an unmanned boat abandoned at location predetermined by drug smugglers where another vessel will collect it.

15 people were arrested, the Colombian police said.

En un esfuerzo combinado entre la @ArmadaColombia, autoridades de #EstadosUnidos 🇺🇸 y de #Holanda 🇳🇱, se realizaron ocho operaciones en el Mar Caribe donde se logró incautar 9,7 toneladas de cocaína avaluadas en 327 millones de dólares.https://t.co/ckxaEPHDHb#PlanPerseo pic.twitter.com/w3HCKWwiPc — Armada de Colombia (@ArmadaColombia) December 4, 2022

Fast motorboats smuggling the drugs were also targeted in a total of eight operations, shown carrying the drugs in a video posted to Twitter by the Armada de Colombia.

The Colombian authorities believe the packages of cocaine were being trafficked into the Dominican Republic and Costa Rica.

Found at night, a number of blue barrels on a boat are lit up by flashing red and blue police lights before packages are seen being unloaded.

Amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars and almost 10 tons of cocaine in total, the packages are shown being taped together by officers as they were seized.

Colombian police believe the drugs have a street value of around €310 million, adding to the 109 tons of cocaine already seized in the Caribbean so far this year.

The Dutch Royal Navy and American authorities are often been involved in joint anti-drug trafficking operations in the Caribbean.