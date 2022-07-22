10 British sex offenders travelled to Poland to 'help' Ukrainian refugees

More than 65 per cent of children living in Ukraine have been driven from their homes.

A young boy sleeps on his mother's suitcase after crossing from Ukraine to Poland Photo: Mark Condren

The National Crime Agency (NCA) revealed that the ten convicted paedophiles travelled east during the first six weeks of the Russian invasion under the guise of providing assistance to fleeing Ukrainians.

They were all interviewed by authorities in Poland and deported back to the UK.

“We have an international network that identifies these threats... we contact our partners and say you have a convicted sex offender on your patch,” a spokesperson for the NCA said.

“It is no coincidence, I think, that somewhere in the region of ten known British child sex offenders travelled to Poland in the first six weeks after the invasion of Ukraine, allegedly to provide humanitarian assistance.”

“Normally they're meant to have declared this [their conviction] as part of their entry. We find inevitably, they haven't.”

“As far as I understand it, all ten were asked to leave, following an interview with Polish immigration and Polish law enforcement. So they're no longer in Poland,” the spokesperson concluded.

As many as 5,000 unaccompanied children were displaced during the first weeks of the conflict.

According to UNICEF, more than 65 per cent of children living in Ukraine have been driven from their homes.

200,000 have been forced into Russia, where some children have been put up for adoption.