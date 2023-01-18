Welsh police hunt for Irishman who tried to steal a dog wearing a balaclava
The man is described by police as being in his early 20s and “speaking with an Irish accent.”
Welsh police are on the hunt for a man “with an Irish accent” who set upon a woman in a local woods last weekend and tried to steal her dog.
She was walking her pet in a spot known as “Dead Man’s Woods” in Anglesey, North Wales on Saturday afternoon when she was approached by a man wearing a black balaclava.
He demanded her dog and left her with minor injuries before fleeing the scene.
He was wearing black balaclava and dark zip-up top at the time of the attempted robbery and is currently the target of a manhunt.
NWP Anglesey took to Facebook to tell locals they are continuing to search for the man and conduct “high visibility patrols.”
“We understand that this incident has caused concern in the local community and would like to reassure you that local officers continue to patrol the local area,” said Detective Inspector Richard Griffith.
"These types of incidents are rare on Anglesey, and we are investigating all opportunities to identify the man involved.
“If you have any information about the incident or know who the man described might be, get in touch with police.
"Further to that, if you were travelling through the area and may have dashcam footage between 12-5pm on Saturday that might have captured something, contact us via our website or by calling 101."
