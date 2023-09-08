Video shows moment Irishman arrested in Spain after ‘fleeing’ fatal hit and run

The shocking video shows the aftermath of the horror crash in the holiday region of Costa Blanca

This is the moment an Irishman was arrested in Spain on suspicion of manslaughter after a fatal hit and run.

The shocking video shows the aftermath of the horror crash in the holiday region of Costa Blanca after which the suspect fled the scene.

It also shows the moment police caught up with and arrested the suspect.

They held the 29-year-old after tracking him down through the hire car he abandoned and alerting colleagues at ports and airports to make sure he didn’t leave the country.

The victim of the accident has been described locally as a 45-year-old Peruvian man.

The accident happened around 4am last Saturday on the N-322 main road in the town of Torrevieja near Alicante, near to a park called Parque de las Naciones which features a lake and an animal cage with iguanas and tortoises.

Police only confirmed the arrest, thought to have occurred on Monday, today as they revealed he had been released on bail pending further inquiries.

The unnamed man was held on suspicion of manslaughter and abandoning the scene of an accident and has been warned he could face more than four years in prison and a lengthy driving ban if convicted.

Cops also released footage of him being taken into custody as well as photos taken at the crash scene.

A spokesman for the Civil Guard in Alicante said: “The Civil Guard has arrested a person over the road traffic accident which occurred in the early hours of last Saturday morning in Torrevieja when a frontal collision occurred between two cars and resulted in a person dying.

“The suspect has appeared before a judge in Torrevieja and been released on conditional bail pending an ongoing investigation.”

The force confirmed in a statement: “After the impact the driver of the vehicle that caused the accident abandoned the scene on foot.”

It added: “In the first phase of the investigation officers carried out an exhaustive inspection of the scene before carrying out other inquiries relating to the hire car that had been abandoned at the scene.

“Officers discovered the rental contract had been signed by an Irish couple and once they had been identified precautions were taken to avoid them leaving Spain without being detected.

“The 29-year-old Irish man police were hunting was eventually tracked down and arrested on suspicion of the crimes of manslaughter and abandoning the scene of an accident.

“He went to court on September 4.

“Manslaughter carries a prison sentence of between one and four years and the other crime three to six months prison as well as a driving ban of between six months and two years.”

It was not immediately clear today if the suspect will be allowed to leave Spain as part of his bail conditions or must surrender his passport and remain in the country.